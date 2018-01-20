Evernham mentioned Gordon in Hall of Fame speech

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – South Charlotte resident Jeff Gordon officially welcomed Ray Evernham into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Jan. 19 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Evernham guided Gordon to three championships in four seasons (1995, 1997 and 1998). The pair collected 47 wins in the 1990s, taking the checkered flag in two Daytona 500s (1997 and 1999).

“As a crew chief, there’s no better feeling than to know that no one else on the planet could drive that car any faster than the guy who drove it today,” Evernham said. “Jeff gave me that feeling every time we raced.”

Evernham’s won 13 times as an owner and led the return of Dodge back to NASCAR in the 2000s.

Red Byron, Ron Hornaday Jr., Ken Squier and Robert Yates also joined the Hall of Fame. Jim France received the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.