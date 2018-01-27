A look back: Former prep stars led inspirational lives

Thirteen years ago, this newspaper (known then as Charlotte Weekly) featured basketball players Stephen Curry and Meredith Legg as Athletes of the Week.

Both would not only put up outstanding stats in high school and college, but also go on to lead extraordinary lives for different reasons.

Stephen Curry

Curry, who was probably best known at that time for being the son of NBA great Dell Curry, graduated from Charlotte Christian in 2006 and enrolled at Davidson College.

His fearless play in the NCAA Tournament during his sophomore year put him in the national spotlight.

The Golden State Warriors drafted Curry as the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

He overcame injuries early in his career to take MVP honors in 2015 and 2016 and lead the Warriors to two championships in 2015 and 2017.

Last year, he returned to Charlotte Christian to have his jersey retired and signed a five-year $201 million contract extension with the Warriors.

Meredith Legg

Legg graduated from Hopewell High in 2005, enrolling at the University of South Carolina-Aiken, where she was a star basketball player.

In 2009, she was diagnosed with ocular melanoma, a rare cancer of the eye.

She was featured in a PSA for the David Cornfield Melanoma Fund, dubbed “Dear 16-Year-Old Me” and an episode of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta.”

She married the great nephew of President Jimmie Carter in 2012, becoming Meredith Legg Stapleton.

She died Feb. 24, 2014, at the age of 26. Hopewell retired her jersey the following year.