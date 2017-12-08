Girls Basketball Super 7: Top teams not immune from losses

1. Ardrey Kell (6-1)

Previous Week: No. 1

Since losing their first game to Concord First Assembly on Nov. 24, Ardrey Kell went on a three-game win steak over Mallard Creek, Hough and Charlotte Catholic. The Knights face their next big test at South Meck on Dec. 12.

2. South Meck (5-1)

Previous Week: No. 2

Senior post player A’lea Gilbert was a statistical standout in a win against Weddington on Dec. 1, tallying 24 points and 19 rebounds (11 offensive rebounds). She’s averaging a double-double for the season.

3. Providence Day (6-2)

Previous Week: No. 4

Senior guard Kennedy Boyd is consistent. She’s put up 24 points on the board in each of the past three games. She’s shooting 43 percent from 3-point land on 23 shots for the season.

4. Butler (2-2)

Previous Week: No. 3

The Bulldogs closed November by taking one step forward with a 67-45 win over York Prep and a step back with a 69-46 loss to Mallard Creek.

5. Charlotte Latin (3-1)

Previous Week: No. 5

The first-game loss was a mirage. These Hawks are dangerous. They held winless SouthLake Christian Academy to an embarrassing eight points.

6. Charlotte Catholic (3-1)

Previous Week: No. 6

Had it not been for a 53-34 loss to Ardrey Kell, the Cougars would not have a blemish. Sophomore guard Dane Bertolina continues to pace the team with 11.5 points per game.

7. Independence (5-2)

Previous Week: No. 7

The Patriots held an Asheville team to just 5 points. In that same game, freshman Brylyn Milton was two steals shy of a triple double (12 points, 10 assists and 8 steals).

Note: Records are through Dec. 4