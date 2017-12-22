Girls Basketball Super 7: Red-hot Panthers join ranks

Note: All records are through Dec. 17

1. Ardrey Kell (10-1)

Previous ranking: No. 1

The Knights seem to be getting pretty comfortable at their perch atop the Super 7 rankings as they’ve been No. 1 all year long. The Knights have won seven straight with recent victories over South Meck and Harding. There may not be a more dominant starting five in southern Mecklenburg County and all five have made big contributions of late.

2. South Meck (9-2)

Previous ranking: No. 2

As the season wears on it becomes more apparent that the Sabres are in it for the long haul this year. South Meck got down 10 points early to rival Ardrey Kell on Dec. 12, but played them tough otherwise in a 70-62 loss. The Sabres put that loss out of their minds with a 60-44 win over Berry on Dec. 15 behind big games from Shariah Gaddy (14 points, 13 rebounds, five steals) and A’Leah Gilbert (13 points, 13 rebounds).

3. Providence Day (8-4)

The Chargers have played their typical daunting schedule and have come through the first half in pretty good shape. They suffered recent losses to NCISAA Division II power Carolina Day and to Wesleyan Christian, but bounced back with a 66-25 thumping of Hickory Grove Christian on Dec. 16 behind a career-high tying 20 points from sophomore Andi Levitz, 14 points from Kennedy Boyd and a career-high 10 from Nina Simone-Clark.

4. Butler (5-3)

Previous ranking: No. 4

The Bulldogs faltered in an early season Southwestern 4A showdown against Myers Park, falling 57-47 on Dec. 12, but bounced back with a big win over upstart Independence with a 45-40 win three days later. Michaela Dixon had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Payton Sutton added 10 points and seven assists and Destiny Lewis had 10 points in the win.

5. Independence (7-4)

Previous ranking: No. 6

The Patriots have made big strides in the first part of their season, but still have a little work to do. They nearly pulled off a big win over Butler on Dec. 15 behind six points and 17 rebounds from Ayanna Anderson and 14 rebounds from Alexandria Barrino. Independence is tied for fourth in the Southwestern 4A standings, but in a great spot for their first playoff berth in seven seasons.

6. Providence (6-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

The Panthers had won seven games combined in the previous two seasons entering this year, but coach Jennifer Bean has them on a three-game win streak and winners of five of their past six games. Junior Jaylnn Askew has been a consistent performer, but the emergence of players like Lili Bowen have helped pushed Providence over the hump.

7. Charlotte Latin (5-3)

Previous ranking: No. 7

The Hawks are somewhat of an enigma through the first third of their season. They seemed to be putting it all together with a three-game win streak in early December, but Charlotte Latin turned around and dropped two straight. Hopefully an emphatic 59-30 win over Christ the King is what they need to get everything going in the right direction.

Dropped out: Charlotte Catholic (4-3)

Also receiving votes: Carmel Christian (6-6), Myers Park (5-4)