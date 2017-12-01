Final Football Super 7: Private schools top the rankings

Catholic is 14-0 and two wins away from a state title

1. Charlotte Catholic (14-0)

It’s an old adage that it’s tough to beat a good team twice in the same season, but that didn’t hold true for the unflappable Charlotte Catholic football team as the Cougars manhandled Weddington and moved on to the fourth round with a more than impressive 42-7 win after beating the Warriors 42-6 earlier in the season. Milan Howard and Lamagea McDowell combined for 172 of Catholic’s 328 total yards and had two touchdowns each. There may be no slowing down for the Cougars, but JM Robinson has won 11 straight games.

2. Charlotte Christian (10-1)

The Knights took their time in the state championship game and led Providence Day 13-7 at the half. They exploded for 27 points in the third quarter behind huge games from stars Justus Woods (26 carries, 205 yards and three touchdowns), Garrett Shrader (15-21, 241 one TD and 12 carries, 112 yards and another score) and Ricky Kofoed (seven catches, 156 yards and one TD).

3. Myers Park (12-2)

The Mustangs capped off a brilliant two-year run that produced 23 wins and this year’s senior class leaves as the winningest in school history. While the Mustangs couldn’t get past Hough, this team showed a lot of heart and a ton of resolve in all of its accomplishments. There are a bunch of key seniors moving on, but a lot of skill guys will be back including do-everything receiver Elijah Bowick, who is one of the state’s top wide receiver recruits. Myers Park made strides this year, but this team is nowhere near done improving and will look to build once again for next year.

4. Butler (8-2)

Butler looked like they were going to roll Myers Park, scoring on both of their first two drives, but they couldn’t overcome a late Mustang touchdown in a 28-24 loss. The Bulldogs have nothing to hold their heads down about as they started a host of underclassmen on both sides of the ball and will leave this bad taste in their mouths all off-season as they get ready to come back even better in 2018.

5. Providence (9-4)

The Panthers got into a 21-3 hole that they were never able to dig their way out of as they ended their wonderful season with a 41-13 loss to Page. Jack Cherry threw for over 260 yards and a touchdown and Caleb Ogunmola hauled in 100-plus receiving yards. Star running back Julian Boddie added a rush touchdown to his gaudy numbers, but it wasn’t enough. The Panthers won their most games since 2014 and had winnable losses at Myers Park (41-38) and at Butler (26-25) slip away.

6. Providence Day (9-3)

The Chargers had a great year despite losing in the state championship to Charlotte Christian. They won just three games a season ago and turned that into their most wins in a season since 2011. Plus, the Chargers return a host of skill position and key performers for the next few years, so this looks like just the start of something special.

7. Charlotte Latin (9-4)

Coach Larry McNulty got to ride off in the sunset as a state champion in the most fitting end a coach has seen in a long time. It’s very well deserved as McNulty is well respected and has been a pillar for 32 years at Larin. In the 2A championship, the Hawks blitzed Country Day 33-0 behind Demarkes Stradford (159 rush yards, three TDs) and quarterback Martin Sumichrast (104 rush yards, two touchdowns; 120 passing yards).

