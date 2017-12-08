Boys Basketball Super 7: Four squads remain undefeated

1. Butler (4-0)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Butler didn’t budge this week as the Bulldogs added two wins, including a 55-54 squeaker over one of South Carolina’s top-ranked teams (according to Maxpreps.com) in York Prep. D.J. Little (22.0 points per game) and Gerrale Gates (16.5 ppg) have paced Butler through their first four games. Games against Rocky River (after deadline) and Independence (Dec. 15) are within the next four games.

2. Carmel Christian (10-0)

Previous ranking: No. 3

Carmel Christian has extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games, with blowout wins of at least 30 points over Westchester Country Day (Highpoint) and Freedom Christian Academy (Fayetteville). Upcoming games include Davidson Day on Dec. 8 and Hickory Grove Christian on Dec. 12.

3. Providence Day (5-2)

Previous ranking: No. 2

After winning its first five games, Providence Day lost two away games to Cox Mill and Greensboro Day by a combined seven points. MaxPreps.com ranks Greensboro Day (11-0) as the best team in the state and Cox Mill as No. 2. Another reason not to pity the Chargers – the loaded squad in the U.S./China Basketball Spectacular on Dec. 6 in Beijing.

4. Charlotte Christian (6-0)

Previous ranking: No. 4

Charlotte Christian began December with a bang, with a pair of wins over Forsyth Country Day (Lewisville) and SouthLake Christian Academy (Huntersville). But they face a huge test in Greensboro Day (the game was played after deadline), a squad that defeated a loaded Providence Day team.

5. Rocky River (3-1)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Rocky River dropped their first game of the season to Cox Mill, 80-74, in overtime in Concord against one of the nation’s top players in Wendell Moore Jr. Moore dropped 41 on the Ravens. Jaden Springer had an impressive 33 points, but committed nine of the team’s 28 turnovers. Senior Jordan Campbell paced the Ravens with 18 points in the next game, a 100-80 win over Vance.

6. Independence (3-0)

Previous ranking: No. 7

Independence embarrassed West Charlotte by nearly doubling their offensive output, 71-35, on Nov. 28. The Patriots displayed a balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures, including Jordan Mobley (12), Matt Smith (11) and Andra’ McKee (11). Senior guard Jamarius Burton was two assists shy of a triple-double, tallying 15 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists.

7. Ardrey Kell (4-1)

Previous ranking: No. 6

Ardrey Kell lost its first game of the season, 65-52, to Charlotte Catholic on Nov. 30. The Knights couldn’t contain senior forward Matt Ciccone, whom had his best game of the season with 23 points (10-for-14) and 10 rebounds. Ardrey Kell should rebound as its next three games are against teams without winning records (Providence, Marvin Ridge and Myers Park).

Note: Records are through Dec. 4