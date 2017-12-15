Academy offers youth more than just basketball

by Jarred Voss

CHARLOTTE – Leston Derrick Hooper, founder of the South Charlotte Basketball Academy, empowers youth to use their talent to give back to the community.

The nonprofit AAU club brings out the best in youth to become NCAA-qualified athletes.

”We teach our teens to be the best scholastic athletes they can be,” Hooper said. “The sky is the limit for our guys.”

Partners, such as junior NBA, National Travel Basketball Association and ESPN730TheGame, help the organization teach teens to become self-motivated and focused members of society.

“When I was young, my dad was a policeman, and my mom worked in finance,” Hooper said. “They both taught me to be a difference-maker that helps others to achieve goals and to be the answer, not the problem.”

Hooper now enjoys motivating teens toward their goals.

Hooper’s wife, Lisa Bryant-Hooper, is a constant motivator who positively influences their children and the lives every teen in the organization. Seeing how much care and support his children received gave him the idea to share his passion for helping others.

Although the academy’s focus is on lifting up young athletes in the community, it stresses the importance of maintaining a 3.5 GPA and to be an asset in community instead of a hindrance.

The organization teaches them to become driven, self-motivated and focused members of society, while learning the importance of doing good deeds in the community.

Michael Meehan, a chiropractor involved with the organization, took its U-15 team on a community service project to help move a homeless family from a hotel into a new home.

”I’ve been blessed to have people around me in my time of need, so I want to give back to others,” said Hooper.

Faith has been a factor in the organization. It has allowed them to overcome rejection and acceptance from others. Hope also helps them push through whatever obstacle comes their way.

“Our program helps our youth by building their character in the long run,” Hooper explained.

Want more info?

The South Charlotte Basketball Academy can be reached at 980-297-0703 and by email at royalsbb2@gmail.com.