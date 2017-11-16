Super 7: Knights get their title, but other teams still have a shot

1. Charlotte Catholic (12-0)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Star running back Milan Howard set the tone with a 75-yard touchdown on the game’s second play as the Cougars rolled West Caldwell 43-7. Quarterback Chris Walton threw three touchdown passes – all to Michael Neel – and the Cougar defense allowed all of 12 yards total offense in the first half. The Cougars continue to impress in all facets of the game.

This week: vs. Stuart Cramer (8-4)

2. Charlotte Christian (10-1)

Previous ranking: No. 2

The Knights took their time in the state championship game and led Providence Day 13-7 at the half. They exploded for 27 points in the third quarter behind huge games from stars Justus Woods (26 carries, 205 yards, three touchdowns), Garrett Shrader (15-21, 241 one TD and 12 carries, 112 yards and another score) and Ricky Kofoed (seven catches, 156 yards, TD).

This week: Season is complete

3. Butler (8-2)

Previous ranking: No. 3

Butler got a first-round bye and the week before got star running back Nijere Peoples back from injury to further compliment the Bulldogs’ fine stable of running backs. They will face a familiar foe in Myers Park in round two, but Butler has had their number of late. Expect a heavy dose of Peoples and his running mates Jamal Worthy, Quasean Holmes and Keyon Lesane.

This week: vs. Myers Park (11-1)

4. Myers Park (11-1)

Previous ranking: No. 4

Quarterback Brayden Hawkins threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns, sparking a Mustang offense that took time to get going. The Mustangs have gone 22-3 in the past two seasons, with two of those losses coming at the hands of conference rival Butler. The Mustangs have to get over the hump against the Bulldogs, and a playoff game would be the perfect time.

This week: at Butler (8-2)

5. Providence (9-3)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Julian Boddie ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns in a 54-18 win over South Meck. He got to 2,013 rushing yards on the season to go with 26 rushing touchdowns. Boddie has run for more than 100 yards in each game this season, but the red-hot Panthers can also rely on quarterback Jack Cherry and receiver Caleb Ogunmola on offense while the defense has held four of its past five opponents under 20 points.

This week: at Page (10-1)

6. Providence Day (9-3)

Previous ranking: No. 6

The Chargers had a great year despite losing in the state championship to Charlotte Christian. They won just three games a season ago and turned that into their most wins in a season since 2011. Plus, the Chargers return a host of skill positions and key performers for the next few years, so this looks like just the start of something special.

This week: Season is complete

7. Charlotte Latin (8-4)

Previous ranking: No. 7

Running back DeMarkes Stradford piled up over 220 yards of total offense as the Hawks defeated previously unbeaten Trinity Christian to reach the NCISAA Division II playoff game. Long-time coach Larry McNulty has helped with Latin’s in-season turnaround and could close his legendary career with a state title if the Hawks can beat rival Country Day. It would be a fitting sendoff.

This week: vs. Country Day (7-5)

Also receiving votes: Country Day (7-5)