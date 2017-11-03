Super 7: Cream rising to the top as regular season winds down

1. Charlotte Catholic (10-0)

Previous ranking: No. 1

The Cougars still have not allowed any team to score more than 14 points on them this season and look unstoppable. They have a huge test this week for the Southern Carolina’s Conference championship, but Charlotte Catholic is in the driver’s seat and appears to be the team to beat in the NCHSAA 3A landscape.

This week: at Marvin Ridge (10-0)

2. Charlotte Christian (8-1)

Previous ranking: No. 2

The Knights were sensational in a 52-14 win over Providence Day last week. Garrett Shrader threw for three scores and the Knights nearly had four 100-yard rushers as Josh Eboboko (139 rushing yards), Justus Woods (106), freshman Henry Rutledge (99) and Shrader (86) were phenomenal. The Knights gained what is believed to be a school record 649 yards of total offense and are clicking on all cylinders entering the playoffs.

This week: vs. Christ School (8-1)

3. Butler (7-2)

Previous ranking: No. 3

The Bulldogs got back on track after a one-point loss to Hickory Ridge with an easy win against Garinger as they cruised to a 47-0 victory. It was Butler’s second shutout of the season and was needed after the Bulldog defense allowed 43 points the week before. This team continues to get better and is going to be a tough out come playoff time.

This week: at East Meck (5-5)

4. Myers Park (9-1)

Previous ranking: No. 4

Quarterback Brayden Hawkins threw two touchdown passes to star receiver Elijah Bowick and scored twice on his own with rushing touchdowns as the Mustangs won their third straight with a 35-28 win over Porter Ridge. They should get to 10 wins for the second straight season before heading into the playoffs next week.

This week: at Independence (2-8)

5. Providence (7-3)

Previous ranking: No. 6

Julian Boddie ran for 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers routed Berry 56-26 for their third straight win. Jack Cherry threw for 181 yards and two scores and receiver Caleb Ogunmola had over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Panther offense has scored over 100 points in the past two weeks and appears to be clicking as they piled up nearly 550 yards of total offense against the Cardinals.

This week: South Meck (2-8)

6. Providence Day (8-2)

Previous ranking: No. 5

The Chargers went into their showdown with Charlotte Christian looking for the league championship, but were thoroughly beaten in a one-sided affair. The loss snaps the Chargers win streak at seven games, but they are going to be a tough out in the playoffs and could see the Knights again in two weeks for a state championship if all goes as planned.

This week: vs. High Point Christian (9-1)

7. Charlotte Latin (6-4)

Previous ranking: No. 7

The Hawks needed a win in coach Larry McNulty’s last regular season game and got a big one against rival Country Day, winning 48-30. Senior running back DeMarkes Stradford was sensational in his last regular season game as the Harvard commit ran 24 times for 343 yards – which is the 11th most in Mecklenburg County history – and scored six rushing touchdowns. The Hawks have a chance to make some noise in the NCISAA Division II playoffs.

This week: vs. Wake Christian Academy (6-4)