Super 7: Cougars, Mustangs remain alive and will host third round

1. Charlotte Catholic (12-0)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Star running back Milan Howard had another typical day at the office with 150 yards of total offense and two scores as the Cougars rolled Stuart Cramer. The Cougars, who have been unstoppable in the playoffs so far, are also getting huge contributions from their smothering defense, quarterback Chris Walton and seemingly everyone who takes a snap. After their 42-7 win, they remain the runaway favorites to win the 3A crown, although Weddington won’t be a cakewalk this week.

This week: vs. Weddington (10-3)

2. Charlotte Christian (10-1)

Previous ranking: No. 2

The Knights took their time in the state championship game and led Providence Day 13-7 at the half. They exploded for 27 points in the third quarter behind huge games from stars Justus Woods (26 carries, 205 yards, three touchdowns), Garrett Shrader (15-21, 241 one TD and 12 carries, 112 yards and another score) and Ricky Kofoed (seven catches, 156 yards, TD).

This week: Season complete

3. Myers Park (12-1)

Previous ranking: No. 4

The Mustang offense did its usual thing even without star receiver Elijah Bowick, who missed the game with an injured ankle. Quarterback Brayden Hawkins threw for 172 yards and a pair of scores and ran in the go-ahead touchdown on a keeper. But the 28-24 win over Butler – the Mustangs first over the Bulldogs since 1999 – was about defense as they limited Butler’s ground game to 47 yards on 21 carries. It was one of the biggest wins in Myers Park’s history.

This week: vs. Hough (10-3)

4. Butler (8-2)

Previous ranking: No. 3

Butler looked like they were going to roll Myers Park, scoring on both of their first two drives, but they couldn’t overcome a late Mustang touchdown in a 28-24 loss. The Bulldogs have nothing to hold their heads down about as they started a host of underclassmen on both sides of the ball and will leave this bad taste in their mouths all off-season as they get ready to come back even better in 2018.

This week: Season complete

5. Providence (9-4)

Previous ranking: No. 5

The Panthers got into a 21-3 hole that they were never able to dig their way out of as they ended their wonderful season with a 41-13 loss to Page. Jack Cherry threw for over 260 yards and a touchdown and Caleb Ogunmola hauled in 100-plus receiving yards. Star running back Julian Boddie added a rush touchdown to his gaudy numbers, but it wasn’t enough. The Panthers won their most games since 2014 and had winnable losses at Myers Park (41-38) and at Butler (26-25) slip away.

This week: Season complete

6. Providence Day (9-3)

Previous ranking: No. 6

The Chargers had a great year despite losing in the state championship to Charlotte Christian. They won just three games a season ago and turned that into their most wins in a season since 2011. Plus, the Chargers return a host of skill position and key performers for the next few years, so this looks like just the start of something special.

This week: Season complete

7. Charlotte Latin (9-4)

Previous ranking: No. 7

Coach Larry McNulty got to ride off in the sunset as a state champion in the most fitting end a coach has seen in a long time. It’s very well deserved as McNulty is well respected and has been a pillar for 32 years at Latin. In the 2A championship, the Hawks blitzed Country Day 33-0 behind Demarkes Stradford (159 rush yards, three TDs) and quarterback Martin Sumichrast (104 rush yards, two touchdowns; 120 passing yards).

This week: Season complete