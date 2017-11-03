Providence edges Myers Park for regional girls title

Led by seniors Catherine Halley and Sarah Parrish, the Providence girls cross country team ran past Myers Park to win the NCHSAA Class 4A Western Regional held Oct. 28 at McAlpine Park.

Halley and Parrish both finished within the top four of the individual race, as Halley ran 19 minutes, 25 seconds to place third, and Parrish finished in fourth with a run of 19:43.

Taylor Houston placed 12th for the Panthers (20:41) and was joined in the top five scoring runners by Amanda Watson (20:50, 14th) and Jan Hu (21:07, 20th).

Pamela Armendarez didn’t score for the Panthers, but finished within the top 25 as she was 23rd with a run of 21:18.

Myers Park got three top-10 performances from juniors Joelle Ryan (19:57, sixth), Zoe Dunlap (20:00, seventh) and Tyler Brading (20:32, 10th).

Mustang scoring was rounded out by freshman Gracie Landrum (21:05, 18th) and senior Caroline Grier (21:35, 27th).

Ardrey Kell’s Emma Wiese was one of six girls to break the 20-minute barrie as the senior ran 19:51 to place fifth overall.

Freshman Jenna Thornton (20:35, 11th) joined Josie Jordan (21:10, 21st), Kristin Kendall (21:26, 24th) and Lexie David (22:02, 32nd), who edged Jessica Brady (22:02, 33rd), to round out the Knights’ scoring.

South Meck got top 30 runs from Jordan Cabrol (20:52, 15th), Sarah Sandell (21:30, 26th) and Isabella Hastings (21:53, 30th).

Providence finished first with 53 points and was followed by Myers Park (68, second), Ardrey Kell (93, fifth) and South Meck (161, sixth).

Hough’s Alexis McDonald was the only girl to break 19 minutes as she ran 18:43 to win the individual title by 35 seconds.

Neither Independence, Butler or Rocky River had any qualifiers for the regional meet.

In the 3A Western Regional, which was held Oct. 28 at McApline Park, Charlotte Catholic finished fourth. The Cougars got scoring runs from Megan Dest (20:13, ninth), Carme Jarrell (20:54, 20th), Emma Georges (21:02, 23rd), Annie Russo (21:21, 28th) and Franny Tocco (21:37, 34th).

Williamson, Mustangs run to regional XC titles

Marshall Williamson and his Myers Park teammates ran to NCHSAA 4A Western Regional championships.

Williamson ran a blistering 16 minutes, 4 seconds to win the boys title, holding off teammate Michael Ly, who finished a close second at 16:09.

The Mustangs scoring was rounded out by John Hood (16:39, ninth), Jack Osment (16:53, 12th) and Gant Renner (16:59, 18th).

Providence had three runners in the top 10 as Pace Clark (16:19, fifth), Elliott Schultz (16:23, seventh) and Russell Engle (16:43, 10th) led the way.

The Panthers also got scoring runs from David Broud (17:18, 25th) and Michael Broud (17:24, 30th).

Ardrey Kell freshman Murphy Smith finished third overall in the region, crossing the finish line in 16:12.

The Knights also got scoring runs from William Fan (16:44, 11th), freshman Griffin Cascone (16:49, 13th), freshman Charlie Walker (17:39, 34th) and Sean Teague (18:12, 43rd).

Haywood Ferguson led South Meck as the senior finished eighth with a time of 16:34.

The rest of the Sabres scoring came from Greyson Wilson (18:33, 53rd), Baylor Papciak (18:37, 56th), Jackson Green (19:11, 61st) and Leonardo Cox (19:11, 62nd).

Butler’s top five runners were freshman Dustin Marcenko (17:28, 31st), Edwin Anderson (18:17, 46th), Jake Joyner (19:21, 63rd), freshman Oscar Nolan (19:25, 67th) and Dustin Rhee (19:42, 70th).

Myers Park won the race with 45 points and was followed by Providence (77, second), Ardrey Kell (85, fourth), South Meck (240, eighth) and Butler (277, ninth).