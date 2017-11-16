Myers Park repeats as field hockey champs

Mustangs reeled off 15 consecutive wins to close the year with their second NCFHA championship

Myers Park was coming off a dominating season where they won the N.C. Field Hockey Association championship after shutting out each of the Mustangs four opponents in the playoffs.

But this year they were losing three seniors off their back line and seven total seniors off that squad. There we some question marks as they began the season 2-2 with narrow wins over Country Day (2-1), Providence Day (1-0) and losses to three-time defending NCISAA power Charlotte Latin (1-2 and 0-5).

“We did have a lot of returners, but the chemistry and the personality of the team was different this year,” said Myers Park coach Erica Adcock. “The notables we had back were Kyle Murray in goal and Megan Frost, who was huge offensively and defensively for us, but it took us a while to adjust, even though we were still winning games and playing fine. We needed to find what motivated this group, and that took the coaches, captains and team a little while longer to figure out this season, but we really hit our stride later in the year.”

A big reason for the turnaround was the backline play and the dominance of Frost and Murray.

“Kyle has been a three-year varsity player, she plays year-round hockey and sought out goalkeeper-specific training and goes to all of the club tournaments, so she’s just a very technically sound goalkeeper,” Adcock said.

Murray made 61 saves at a 78 percent clip and was rewarded with a second-team all-state bid and a nomination for the East/West All-Star game.

Frost was sensational on both sides of the field. The junior forward/midfielder led the team with 35 goals and 21 assists. A Stanford commit, Frost was named to the first-team all-state team, was a East/West All-Star game selection and has already scored 76 goals and dished out 54 assists in her career.

The back line play can also not be overlooked.

The Mustangs graduated all three players in front of Murray, but got help from Sarah Minges, Caroline Page and Evelyn Stouse.

“I thought our back line was pretty impressive all year,” Adcock said. “We had a sophomore (Minges), a junior (Page) and a senior (Stouse) step up on our back line this year so that was a big adjustment for us, but their improvement late in the season led us to playing our best.”

Minges and Page made first-team all-conference and were selected for the East/West All-Star game while Stouse was a second-team all-league pick.

The turning point of the year could have started after the 5-0 loss to Latin because from that point on the Mustangs were simply dominating.

The Mustangs would go 15-0 from that point to end the season 17-2 and with another championship banner to hang, but the road there was both rewarding and exciting.

Following the shutout loss to Charlotte Latin, the Mustangs clobbered Ardrey Kell 9-1 before meeting conference rival Charlotte Catholic.

The Mustangs were able to win the Sept. 18 match 4-2, but they would see plenty more of the Cougars.

Catholic pushed the Mustangs to their closest margin of victory after the 2-2 start in a 2-1 match on Oct. 11, but the teams would meet one final time for all of the marbles.

Myers Park closed its regular season on an 11-game win streak after their second win over Catholic, but were just getting started.

In the opening round of the playoffs, the overmatched Ardrey Kell 11-0 and battled Ardrey Kell to a 2-0 win in the second round. The Mustangs would overpower Cardinal Gibbons in the third round, winning 4-0, to set up their third meeting with Charlotte Catholic for the state championship on Nov. 11.

“We played Catholic twice during the year and they were both close games,” Adcock said. “They are in our conference and we’ve had a rivalry with them for a while. We made some adjustments defensively and the girls were focused and you could tell they wanted it, but that doesn’t always translate well. But they came out and played with composure and intelligence and they channeled it all really well.”

Frost, Sarah Perkinson and Carson Dobrowski scored the goals as the Mustangs came away with a 3-0 victory to cap an impressive run. Perkinson scored 11 goals on the year and was a second-team all-conference and Dobrowski had eight goals and an assist. Senior Madeline Williams scored seven times on the year.

The Mustangs won each of their final 15 games and outscored their opponents 87-5 during that stretch. They didn’t allow a goal in the playoffs, beating their four opponents by a combined 20-0 to raise their second consecutive NCFHA title.

“We had a really good year and we got better as the season wore on,” Adcock said. “For the program this shows that the hard work the girls are doing allows us to perform when it counts. We’re in the weight room in the winter and we have a lot of summer workouts and go to team camps. That, along with thinking about our team growth and culture, has helped us be successful and it’s nice to see it pay off and it shows that all of that is working.”