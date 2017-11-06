Harvick win puts him closer to championship

FORT WORTH, Texas – Charlotte resident Kevin Harvick won the AAA Texas 500 on Nov. 5 at Texas Motor Speedway, positioning him in NASCAR’s Champion 4.

Harvick joins Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch in the next round of the playoffs. South Charlotte resident and defending champion Jimmie Johnson needs to win the Can-AM 500 on Nov. 12 at Phoenix Raceway race to join them.

The win at Texas marked Harvick’s 37th cup victory.

“I think as you look at the season, your ultimate goal is to wind up at Homestead with an opportunity to win the championship,” Harvick said after the race. “I think if you look at the way the year has gone, you would expect to race the 78 (Truex) and the 18 (Busch) for the championship. I think everything from there was kind of a little bit of an unknown.”