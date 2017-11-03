Cougars’ Kenny, Sabres’ Thompson claim NCHSAA singles tennis titles

Charlotte Catholic sophomore Rose Kenney joined South Meck sophomore Jenna Thompson, who is now a two-time champ, as the newest state champion tennis players at the NCHSAA finals, which ended Oct. 27-28.

Thompson, who is the No. 1 ranked player in the state and 35th in the nation in her class according to Tennisrecruiting.net, went unbeaten in singles play during the season.

In the 4A bracket, Thompson opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over RJ Reynolds’ Jamie Christie in the opening round. Panther Creek’s Bella Stephens took the first set in the second round 6-2, but Thompson advanced after winning the next two sets in 6-2, 6-2 fashion.

In the semifinals she defeated Davie’s Laura Becker 6-0, 6-2 to reach the finals.

There Thompson defended her title from last year with a convincing 6-2, 6-4 win over Green Hope’s Katie Andreini.

In the Class 4A dual team bracket, defending state champion Myers Park (24-0) defeated Ardrey Kell (15-4) on Nov. 1. The Mustangs will face 16-0 Green Hope for the Class 4A title on Nov. 4.

Kenny is ranked ninth in the state and 209th in the nation in the Class of 2020 by Tennisrecruiting.net. She went 17-5 in singles and 11-4 in doubles during the regular season, but turned it on in the Class 3A bracket.

She opened play by defeating TC Roberson’s Ava Manley 6-2, 6-3 and took out Northern Guilford’s Carter Juergens 6-3, 6-0 to reach the semifinal round. There, Kenney got past Concord’s Kate Earnhardt 6-4, 6-2 to reach the finals against Weddington’s Sarah Merrill.

Kenney won the first set in a 7-6 tiebreaker and clinched the championship with a 6-1 win in the final set.

Kenney and the Cougars (21-3) are still alive in the dual team brackets. They beat Concord on Nov. 1, and will play 21-2 East Chapel Hill for the 3A title on Nov. 4.