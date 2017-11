PINEHURST – Paul Callow posted a net even-par round to claim victory Nov. 12 in the senior men’s division at the 7th Carolinas Net Amateur Championship at Pinehurst Country Club (No. 3).

The South Charlotte resident posted a two-day total of one-over 137.

The Carolinas Net Amateur Championship is played at 36 holes of net stroke play using 100 percent of player’s course handicaps.