2017-18 Girls Basketball Team Previews

Ardrey Kell

Coach: Jeff Buseick, fourth season (73-17)

2016-17 Record: 24-7, 12-2 in So. Meck 8

Returning Starters: 4

The Knights return the bulk of their firepower from a team that won 24 games and advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs and are the favorites to win their fifth straight league title.

Ardrey Kell will again lean on So. Meck Player of the Year Niyah Lutz, a senior guard who averaged 15 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

All-conference guard Journey Muhammad (9.5 points, four assists per game) is back to run the point and is another big strength. Austin Peay commit Shy Booker averaged a double-double last season and will patrol the inside.

Junior Kennedy Cash returns to the starting lineup after averaging four points and four rebounds per contest. Junior forwards Nia Griffin and Riley Littlejohn and sophomore guards Meghan Littlejohn and Evan Miller return as key reserves.

Newcomers Shonti Lutz from the JV squad, freshman Michelle Ojo and Charlotte Catholic transfer Emerson Harding add depth and will compete for immediate playing time.

Butler

Coach: Mark Sanders, eighth season (140-59)

2016-17 Record: 21-7, 10-2 in Southwestern 4A

Returning Starters: 3

The Bulldogs won 15 consecutive games down the stretch last year, but lost in the conference championship and in overtime of the first round of the NCHSAA tournament.

They’ll look to rekindle that late-season magic, but will do so with a team that lacks experience and height. Coach Mark Sanders has never had a losing season at Butler and will find a way.

The Bulldogs must replace three of their top four scorers, but will look first to Destiny Lewis, who is back after scoring 7.1 points and averaging four rebounds and three steals per game.

Sophomore Payton Sutton averaged over four points per game and is a floor general who does everything well. Michaela Dixon scored about three points per game and grabbed nearly six rebounds per game. She will bolster the frontcourt.

Juniors Jiani Bryant, Renee Kennedy and Amyha Schofield will provide depth as rotation players, and newcomer Nia Nelson, a 5-10 wing, will give the Bulldogs much-needed size inside.

Carmel Christian

Coach: Ashley Raley-Ross, second season (19-6)

2016-17 Record: 19-6, 14-0 in SPAA

Returning Starters: 4

The Cougars return a lot of talent and have added some key newcomers to a team that reached the Final Four of the NCISAA 2A tournament.

Junior point guard Christiana McLean has offers from Navy and Appalachian State. She averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, six steals and five assists per game.

She’ll run the show for the Cougars, but there are plenty of other stars who will contribute including returning starters Aja Jones, a 5-11 junior forward who averaged nine points and seven rebounds, Ashlynn Dotson, a 5-5 sophomore wing who averaged six points per game, and 5-11 eighth-grader Chloe Williams, who scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds per game last year.

Charlotte Catholic transfer Lorelei Roper is a 6-2 senior forward and a Marshall University commit. She averaged 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars last year and will have a big impact.

So, too, will 5-11 senior forward Sherise Jones. Jones averaged six points and six rebounds at Hickory Ridge and joins Gianna Jones, a 5-10 sophomore on the inside.

Charlotte Catholic

Coach: Robert Conrad, 12th season (195-88)

2016-17 Record: 13-14, 8-6 in So. Meck 8

Returning Starters: 4

The Cougars had a rare down season last year and are replacing their top two scorers and their leading rebounder from a year ago, but hope remains they can get back to their winning ways.

Sophomore guard Dane Bertolina is the leading returning scorer after putting up 4.4 points per game last year, but she’ll see a much larger role and more scoring chances this year.

Carson Dymock (four points per game), Maggie Dupre’ (3.2 points, three rebounds, 2.2 assists) and Emma Ullius (2.7 points, 3.2 rebounds) all started last year and will be looked at to provide leadership and toughness.

Alyson Henderschott, Ciara Flatau, Maggie Walton and Claire Kloiber are key reserves who also will see big minutes this year.

The Cougars need to develop a go-to scorer, but they will be solid in their new Southern Carolina Conference home.

Charlotte Christian

Coach: Bill Smith, first season (45-80)

2016-17 Record: 5-19, 2-8 in CISAA

Returning Starters: 2

The Knights don’t have a ton of depth and lost three of their top four scorers from last season. They have some nice pieces coming back for first-year coach Bill Smith, who last coached at Providence.

The Knights begin with sophomore point guard Lindsay Noonan and junior center Kaitlin Walker.

Noonan was the team’s third-leading scorer as a freshman (4.7 points) and has a nice floor game with averages of 2.3 rebounds. 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists per game.

Walker averaged 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 points per game and gives Christian a nice inside presence.

Senior guards Alex Brown (2.4 points, 1.6 rebonds) and Meg Martin (1.6 points, 1.6 rebounds) will join sophomore guard Emma Coles (one point, 1.6 rebounds) in the backcourt rotation. Sophomore guard Landyn Warr was a reserve as a freshman, but is looking to get into that mix, as well.

Senior power forward Caroline Thompson didn’t play last year, but gives the Knights some frontcourt size and could have a nice year.

Charlotte Latin

Coach: Charisse Mapp, fifth season (55-49)

2016-17 Record: 12-14, 6-4 in CISAA

Returning Starters: 4

The Hawks return four starters and thee all-conference players as they look to bounce back from a losing season last year,

Senior Claudia Dickey, who was an all-state selection in basketball and a North Carolina soccer commit, is the catalyst of this team. Last year, she did everything well as she averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists per contest.

Six-foot-one junior forward Kathryn Vandiver is another all-conference selection who returns with her 16 points and eight rebounds per game.

Ruthie Jones, another all-conference pick and a Duke soccer commit, averaged 11 points, three rebounds and a pair of steals and assists per game and at 6-feet will team with Vandiver to give the Hawks some size.

Grace Armstrong returns to the other guard spot and will be another key.

Freshmen forwards Elizabeth Rose and Forrest Williams will see immediate action with either cracking the starting lineup.

Country Day

Coach: Andre Haston, eighth season (56-115)

2016-17 Record: 11-12, 5-5 in CISAA

Returning Starters: 4

The Bucs haven’t had a winning season since the 2010-11 season, but last year made great strides toward that and should be even better this year with four starters back.

The optimism begins with all-CISAA sophomore Kennedy Grier, who had a monster freshman season, averaging 12.2 points and over three steals and two assists per game.

The Bucs will run their offense through her, but have plenty of other good scoring options.

Katie Batten, a 5-11 junior, scored five points and averaged 7.5 rebounds per game on the interior.

Returning starters at guard also include seniors Charlotte Pedlow (three points, two assists per game) and Molly McLawhorn (3.2 points, three rebounds per game).

Senior forward Caroline Kosmicki averaged a pair of rebounds per game and gives the Bucs another post presence while guards Toni-Ann Ocloo and Grace Bolin provide depth and experience in the backcourt.

Lindsey Batten, a 5-11 freshman post, and 5-5 freshman guard Sophie Rucker are newcomers, but should find ample playing time from the onset.

Covenant Day

Coach: Zach Turner, sixth season (68-66)

2016-17 Record: 15-11, 7-3 CISAA

Returning Starters: 2

The Lions are retooling after losing seven seniors and three starters including double-double machine Sarah Billiard who scored over 1,800 points and grabbed nearly 1,600 rebounds in her career.

They only have four players back off last year’s squad, so they will be young and unproven.

Junior shooting guard Madeline Crumpler is the team’s leading returning scorer at 7.5 points per game. She made 62 3-pointers a season ago, but shot just 28 percent behind the arc.

Senior point guard Alexis Klohr is also back and should increase on her nearly four points and four steals per game from last year.

Five-foot-11 senior Taylor Webber will be asked to provide the Lions’ post presence. Last year, she averaged 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and over a block per game, so she’s capable of holding her own.

Senior Kate Barclay is the other returner, back after averaging 2.5 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Katherine Ashley, a 5-8 wing, is moving up from the middle school team and is expected to make an impact, but the Lions will need to find a few other newcomers to round out their rotation.

Independence

Coach: Lauren Galvani, third season (9-40)

2016-17 Record: 8-18, 4-8 in Southwestern 4A

Returning Starters: 1

Former North Meck and Lees McRae star Lauren Galvani has helped turn around the Patriots program after years of struggles.

Last season’s eight wins are the most since the 2008-09 season, and the Patriots won just 20 games – including a 61-game losing streak from 2013-15 – during the seven-year stretch until last year.

This year, the Patriots must replace four starters, but will begin with Sharonda Smith, who returns with her 4.5 points per game.

Ayanna Anderson and Brianna McManus were key reserves last year, but will be asked to step into larger roles this season. Anderson is the top returning scorer (4.7 points per game) and a strong rebounder (5.8 per game). McManus showed flashes last year, averaging 3.3 points per game, and will provide senior leadership.

Braylyn Milton, a freshman point guard, will get a shot at running the show after starring for Mint Hill Middle School last year.

Myers Park

Coach: Barbara Nelson, sixth season (126-20, 626-230 overall)

2016-17 Record: 16-11, 10-2 in Southwestern 4A

Returning Starters: 1

The Mustangs graduated four starters from a team that helped Nelson win a share of her fifth straight conference crown. There will be a learning curve, but the veteran coach will get this team where it needs to be.

Senior post Claire Proctor averaged four rebounds, three points and two assists per game and returns to the starting lineup.

Junior guard Andrea Shire is the team’s leading returning scorer (4.2 points) and will join Mollie Zuyus (three points per game) as experienced players who will be given more opportunities to score.

Senior guards Erin Owens and Chaselyn Dunn saw some action last year and will provide leadership and getting senior guard Mimi Schrimsher back from an ACL injury will give Myers Park depth and experience.

The backcourt will be further strengthened by the arrival of Weddington transfer Michala Funderburk and freshmen guards Naya Clamp and Taylor Henderson.

Providence

Coach: Jennifer Bean, second season (5-20)

2016-17 Record: 5-20, 2-12 in So. Meck 7

Returning Starters: 4

The Panthers struggled last year and haven’t had a winning season in over a decade, but this team returns enough experience to turn that around.

Jaylynn Askew is the team’s leading returning scorer after averaging nine points and nine rebounds at her power forward spot.

Sarah Knafelz, a 6-1 center, averaged six rebounds, four points, three assists and two blocks per year as a freshman last year. She’s much improved and will help anchor the Panthers’ otherwise undersized interior.

Lili Brown averaged eight points per game and will start at one of the wings.

Audrey Lytle showed she can run the point as a freshman last year and will direct the Providence attack once again.

Paulina Armendariz was a starter in her freshman season and played well, but missed last year recovering from an ACL injury.

Keep an eye on freshman point guard Nyla McGill, who comes to Providence after setting the all-time scoring mark at Jay M. Robinson Middle School. She’ll contribute immediately.

Providence Day

Coach: Josh Springer, 11th season (264-39)

2016-17 Record: 25-4, 10-0 in CISAA

Returning Starters: 3

The Chargers have dominated CISAA play winning 105 consecutive conference games dating back to 2004 and have won eight straight NCISAA championships and 12 of the past 13.

They are replacing McDonalds All-American and North Carolina commit Janelle Bailey (23 points, 13 rebounds per game) with another Tar Heel recruit in point guard Kennedy Boyd.

Boyd, an all-state pick, returns after averaging 12 points, four assists and nearly three steals and assists per game. Expect an uptick in her scoring this year.

All-conference guard Andi Levitz forms an experienced backcourt with Boyd and returns with her nine points per game.

Sophomore MiLeia Owens averaged two points and two assists per game last season. She is back at one of the wings.

Kailey Smith got was a rotation player as a freshman last year and is back.

Newcomer Nina Clark is a 5-6 sophomore wing who should find a home in the rotation.

The Chargers will be a little undersized, but will lean on their backcourt to keep their dominance going.

Queen’s Grant

Coach: Kevin King, first season at Queen’s Grant (16-15)

2016-17 Record: 0-16, 0-10 in Uwharrie Athletic

Returning Starters: 4

Since making the NCHSAA 1A playoffs in 2013, the Stallions have struggled as a program. They haven’t won a game since and have gone 0-61 during that stretch and are on their fourth coach in five seasons.

Kevin King comes from Metrolina Christian where he had success and is looking to change the culture and turn around the program.

He has some help this season to make that happen, but the Stallions are young.

They have some nice returning talent in junior guard Trinity Sutton and junior wings Emeli Carrasco and Faoz Francis, who return to the starting lineup this season.

Junior center Jewell Williams and sophomore power forward Ashleigh Aberly will give the Stallions a needed interior presence.

Queen’s Grant is very excited about Forest Hills transfer Sheona Woodham. Woodham, a senior guard, averaged 12 points, three steals and three assists per game and will be a huge part of what Queen’s Grant does this season.

Rocky River

Coach: Shantorie Jones, first season

2016-17 Record: 21-8, 10-2 in Southwestern 4A

Returning Starters: 2

The Ravens finished in a three-way tie for the Southwestern 4A regular season crown, but won the conference tournament and went to the third round of the playoffs while winning 21 games, just one short of the school record.

This year, the Ravens will look a lot different after losing five seniors and four of their top six scorers from the team.

Still, they are expected to be one of the conference’s top teams.

Junior point guard Andresia Alexander is the team’s leading returning scorer after averaging 13.6 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists per game as a sophomore.

Sophomore wing Delayzha Dixon averaged six points and four rebounds per game as a freshman. She is in line for a big season.

Sophomore wing Mashya Scott averaged over two points per game in a limited role, but got valuable experience as a freshman last year.

Junior Eva Powell appeared in just two games last year, but will see a major increase in her production this season.

South Meck

Coach: Cristie Mitchell, seventh season (69-83) 2016-17

Record: 18-10, 10-4 in So. Meck 8

Returning Starters: 4

The Sabres have increased their win total every year under Mitchell, and last season’s 18 wins were the most in 10 years at South Meck. This year, they return four starters, including all-district star A’lea Gilbert, and have depth and experience to continue that trend.

An Appalachian State commit, Gilbert is a four-year starter who last year averaged 13 points and nine rebounds per game.

Junior Sariah Gaddy (12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds per game) and seniors Jadin Gladden (10 points, six rebounds) and Naomi Gilbert (10 points, three steals) all averaged double figures and will help carry this dangerous offense.

Senior Serina McDuffie averaged about three points per game and is back along with rotation players Leanza Sidey and Shakyra Hardy.

Newcomers Mya Olmeda and Aniyah Blair-Young will add depth, as will Italian exchange student Sofia Rossini.

United Faith

Coach: Tony Busby, first season

2016-17 Record: N/A

Returning Starters: N/A

The United Faith girls basketball program is hitting the reset button on its program that hasn’t fielded a team since the 2013-14 season. There will be some growing pains for the Falcons and their first-year coach Tony Busby.

Although there is no experienced players returning, the Falcons are optimistic they can be competitive in most games.

They will lean heavily on two freshmen and a sophomore to give their program a kick start, and that can come with its own challenges.

However, freshman point guard Breya Busby and 5-8 freshman forward Kennedy Robinson have plenty of potential and will get a ton of court time to learn and grow on the job.

Breya Busby will be the centerpiece as the freshman already has secured offers from Stetson and Charleston Southern. Expect a big year from her.

The same can be said for 5-7 eighth-grade guard Ryan Swilling, who will likely start.

The Falcons’ holes right now are depth and interior size, but if they can address those issues, it could be a decent year.