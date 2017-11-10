2017-18 Girls Basketball Conference Outlook

CISAA

The Providence Day girls have won 104 consecutive CISAA games since 2004 and have won 12 of the past 13 state titles. They’re queens of the castle until someone knocks them off.

Charlotte Latin is ready to step up this year and should finish second in the league with Claudia Dickey, Ruthie Jones and Katherine Vandiver leading the way.

Country Day has talented sophomore Kennedy Grier and will make a push to move up a spot or two this year after finishing fourth a season ago.

Covenant Day is sort of a question mark, but the Lions were second last year, although they may take a step or two back.

Charlotte Christian will be better than the five wins they recorded last year, but they aren’t ready to challenge for a top spot.

Cannon won just one game a season ago and will struggle again.

Southern Meck 7

Ardrey Kell has won the league title four straight years and is awfully good again this year, but they will get pushed this season.

Berry was the runner up last year and returns most of the key contributors from that team, so they’ll be very tough.

The same can be said for South Meck, who has four double-digit scorers returning and should be very good once again.

Harding will be in the next tier of teams who should have an impact in the league. They are capable of improving on last year’s 15 wins, but will have a tough time jumping any of the three teams ahead of them.

West Meck finished sixth last year and will likely be around that again this season.

Providence should be better than their two conference wins from last year.

Olympic will be at or near the bottom again after finishing eighth last year.

Southwestern 4A

Hickory Ridge is the toast of the conference and as loaded as any team in the state. They have at least six Division I players and one of the early season favorites to win it all. Second place is a three-team battle.

Myers Park, Butler and Rocky River all went 10-2 last year and should be in the mix once again. The frontrunners all lost key players since last year, but will figure it out by the middle of the season and battle for first place.

Independence coach Lauren Galvani has turned the once bottom-feeding Patriots into a tough out, and that rise should continue this year.

Garinger and East Meck will again be toward the bottom of the conference, and it will be another uphill battle for Porter Ridge, which went winless in league play.

Best of the Rest

Carmel Christian is loaded this year. They should easily win the Southern Piedmont and again be a player in the NCISAA 2A championship discussion after making the Final 4 last year before falling to Carolina Day.

Charlotte Catholic had sort of a down year last season, but the Cougars should rebound in their new conference home.

Queen’s Grant went winless last season, but they will likely be improved.

