Myers Park High School football profile

Pre Snap Read

Coach: Scott Chadwick, fourth season

Conference: Southwestern 4A

2016 Record: 11-2, 5-1

Of Note

The Mustangs tied the school record with 11 wins and narrowly missed the third round of the state playoffs. The logical next steps for the Mustangs are to contend for conference and state titles. Myers Park appears to be trending toward both. This fall should be an indicator if the Mustangs can build on success.

The Breakdown

Offense

Myers Park will continue to be spread-oriented. It must replace the leadership quarterback Jack Davidson provided. Senior Brayden Hawkins, a transfer from Dillon, South Carolina, should fill in nicely. He is athletic, has a strong arm and understands the position well. Wriley McKeown is the backup.

Myers Park might have its best offensive line of Chadwick’s tenure. Junior Juwan Trusdale returns at left tackle after only giving up two sacks last season. Senior Conner Collins, who started at center the last two seasons, has settled in at right tackle.

Junior Jack Moye, who started some at center last season, will continue to handle those responsibilities. Senior Michael Langley is back at left guard, and junior Jaden Craig, who is the most athletic man on the line, is at right guard. Junior Jaylen Nichols and senior William Doyle add depth up front.

Senior tight end Garland Greenway is a veteran starter, but he sustained a knee injury during the preseason that puts his status in question.

Junior Jacquez Robinson returns as the starting running back. East Meck transfer Khamal Howard, Independence transfer Blake Hackworth and sophomore Harrison Ray are options for Robinson’s backup. Junior Jake Harkleroad will play fullback.

Junior Elijah Bowick, an explosive playmaker, is one of the top wide receivers in the state. Seniors Emanuel Alston and Joshua Curry return as starting wide receivers. Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad III, a sophomore transfer from Providence Day, makes this receiving corps even more dynamic. Jamir Rucks gives Myers Park a fifth option at wide receiver.

Defense

Myers Park will operate out of a 4-3 as its base scheme.

The Mustangs lost four players in its defensive line rotation to graduation, but Nichols is back at defensive tackle. He is joined in the interior by junior Jordan King, who can jam the middle with his 6-foot-2 and 340-pound frame. Camden Partington, a transfer from Morehead, can play defensive tackle and defensive end. Senior defensive tackle Nick Wartham adds depth. Senior Crawford White brings athleticism to defensive end, while seniors David Jenkins and Deon Caldwell are expected to contribute there, too.

Senior Shane Collins will lead the linebacking corps. He can play inside and outside. Hackworth will man one of the outside linebacker spots. Carter Anderson and Harkleroad will see action at outside linebacker, too. Sophomore middle linebacker Roe Chitwood has a high ceiling.

This is a gifted group of defensive backs. Junior Trey Bly is a talented cornerback with strong cover skills and elite speed. Junior Kenyatta Howie might be the best athlete on the team, and he’ll play the other cornerback position. Sophomore Cameron Roseman-Sinclair returns as the starting strong safety. Senior Todd Hartert, a transfer from Charlotte Latin, is the free safety. Junior Patrick Alvarez can play cornerback and safety.

Special Teams

Senior Tyler Dameron is back as the starting kicker and punter. Bly will field punts, while Myers Park has several players it can plug in to return kickoffs

In the Spotlight: Cameron Roseman-Sinclair

Roseman-Sinclair is a game-changing talent, who is a vocal leader. He covers ground, provides a physical presence in the secondary and helps get his teammates lined up in the right spots. Roseman-Sinclair, who might even find his way to the offensive side of the ball this fall, claims multiple scholarship offers from Power Five programs.

– Ben Doster