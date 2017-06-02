Catholic girls’ soccer ends in semis

Charlotte Catholic’s girls’ soccer team and West Forsyth battled to a scoreless tie in regulation, but the top-seeded Titans won 4-3 in penalty kicks to send the No. 12-seeded Cougars home with a heart-wrenching loss in the semifinals of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs Wednesday, May 24.

Catholic, which finished the season with a 21-3-3 (11-0-3 So. Meck 8) record and a share of the conference title, still has much to be proud of after falling just short of reaching the state championship.

“It was so much fun watching this team come together from the very first game and see us define our style of play and being able to dictate in games how we wanted to play,” Catholic coach Gary Hoilett said.

“I know this sounds like a cliché, but this was a team. This group of girls it did not matter who scored, who did what as long as we as a team got it done. It did not matter to this group who was scoring the goals as long as the team as a whole was benefiting from what was going on.”

The cornerstone of Catholic’s foundation was its strong senior class. Those girls provided a positive attitude, which was a great example for the others to follow.

Sophomore forward Eveleen Hahn (32 goals), junior forward Lindsey Poff (19 goals) and junior forward Claire Kloiber (12 goals) led Catholic’s dynamic scoring attack.

The Cougars were just as impressive defensively. Junior defender Carson Dymock, senior defender Rachel Hedrick, senior defender Emily Milovic, junior defender Grace Blake, senior goal keeper Abbey Stapleton (Charlotte 49ers signee) and senior goal keeper Amanda Rock stymied opposing offenses and limited quality shots on goal for opponents.

Hoilett was fortunate to have two girls who were interchangeable in goal. He and his players trusted both, which was a relaxing feeling for everyone, especially those on defense. Hoilett said Catholic athletics director Kevin Christmas told him that all of the oars were moving in the same direction, which is crucial to a team’s success. Everyone needs to be bought in to the same mission, and Catholic’s players were.

Catholic was a complete team. It just fell short. No soccer purist wants to a game of that magnitude decided by penalty kicks. Aside from that, the Cougars have plenty of positive takeaways from their 2017 campaign and much to build on for next season.

Catholic will move from the 4A classification to the 3A level and from the So. Meck 8 to the Southern Carolinas Conference.