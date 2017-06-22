Benny D’s pre NBA Draft hot takes

Like a Monday morning quarterback or coach from the couch, we try to manage the Charlotte Hornets from our sofa, the office water cooler or at the sports bar with friends. Yes, I am one of you, and tonight is one of the biggest nights for the Purple and Teal faithful as we look to the future of Buzz City. Here are just a few of my pre NBA Draft hot takes regarding the Hornets.

Howard huge upgrade for Hornets Veteran center Dwight Howard (13.5 ppg and 12.7 rpg for Atlanta last season) joined the franchise via a trade a day before the eve of the NBA Draft. Howard, a former All-Star, has a reputation for causing unnecessary drama that has affected teams in negative ways and made his stay in his last three cities short. However, he gives Charlotte a true rim protector and inside presence.

Dear Charlotte, please don’t draft another 7-foot white dude The Hornets aren’t known for making a splash on draft day. Unfortunately, they have a reputation for the opposite. 7-footers Cody Zeller and Frank Kaminsky have proved to be more than serviceable with their diverse skillsets. At the same time Charlotte has needed a quality wing scorer to alleviate pressure from Kemba Walker on the perimeter. The acquisition of Howard frees the Hornets brass up to select one in Thursday’s draft.

Hornets must draft a perimeter scorer If I wasn’t clear enough in the hot take above, let me make myself clear. Charlotte must address its need for a perimeter scorer in the draft. Kentucky shooting guard Malik Monk, N.C. State point guard Dennis Smith, Duke shooting guard Luke Kennard, Louisville combo guard Donovan Mitchell and North Carolina wing Justin Jackson are just a few names that make sense for the Hornets.