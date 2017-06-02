Benny D’s NBA Finals hot takes

Everyone has predictions for the grudge match between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, so here are mine:

Warriors beat Cavs in six games Golden State has had a year to stew since blowing a 3-1 lead to Cleveland in the Finals. Kevin Durant made the Warriors a super team. They’re considered the favorite, because they have more talent and played better over the season.

Time for Stephen Curry to step up The former Charlotte Christian standout is an electrifying, MVP-caliber talent, but he has struggled in both of his Finals appearances. Curry must play much better for the Warriors to win.

Draymond Green and Kevin Love are X-factors Green has surpassed Klay Thompson as Golden State’s third best player and is arguably its most important outside Curry for how well he defends, rebounds, passes, scores and leads. Love is playing similarly to how well he did in Minnesota. He must continue his elite scoring and rebounding for the Cavs to have a chance at repeating.

MJ > LeBron LeBron James has yet to dethrone Michael Jordan as the greatest to play the game and probably never will. Jordan never quit, especially during a playoff series (see LeBron against Boston in 2010). Jordan has more rings, MVPs and scoring titles. He won Defensive Player of the Year (LeBron hasn’t).