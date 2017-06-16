Benny D’s NBA Finals hot takes

The NBA Finals have come and gone. The Golden State Warriors avenged last season’s Finals loss to Cleveland when they beat the Cavaliers 129-120 in the series-deciding game five Monday, June 12.

Charlotte’s Stephen Curry rises to the occasion Warriors’ guard and former Charlotte Christian standout Stephen Curry stepped up in a significant way after struggling in his two previous Finals appearances. Curry averaged 26.8 ppg during the series and scored 34 points in Golden State’s game five win.

KD-LeBron rivalry reaches new heights Five years have passed since the Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals, but Golden State forward Kevin Durant and Cleveland forward LeBron James finally met again on the game’s greatest stage. Both players were loaded for bear, and often jawed nose to nose throughout the series. LeBron is clearly the best player in the world, but KD aka “Durantula” and “Slim Reaper,” who scored more than 30 points in each game to lead the Warriors back to another Larry O’Brien Trophy, got the better of the King this time around.

Dub dynasty to come The NBA is on its way to become Dub Nation, so pledge your allegiance. Golden State is built to win and win for a long time if it can keep its core nucleus of KD, Curry, Green and Klay Thompson together.