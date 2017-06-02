Bailey charges to hardwood heights

Janelle Bailey has done everything a high school basketball player can accomplish.

The 6-foot-3 Providence Day post player, who signed with North Carolina, averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds during her senior season to lead the Chargers to their eighth consecutive state championship.

Bailey eclipsed the 2,000-point and 1,000-rebound barriers for her career. She also led USA Basketball’s 17 and Under team to the bronze medal last summer.

Bailey was already a good basketball player when she arrived at Providence Day as a freshman, but she had plenty of room to improve.

After four years under Josh Springer and his coaching staff, Bailey has grown in the mental aspect of the game. Bailey has become a dynamic passer with a knack for finding open teammates when the defense collapses on her. She isn’t afraid to put the ball on the floor and drive past defenders to the basket.

When Bailey didn’t make USA Basketball’s 17 and Under team in summer 2015, she worked on improving her footwork and conditioning. She made the team the next summer, leading it to the bronze medal.

North Carolina recruited Bailey’s sister, too. Bailey remembers Tar Heels coach Sylvia Hatchell telling her, ‘We offered GiGi, and we’re going to offer you.’ That happened when Bailey was in middle school.

She thought Hatchell was kidding, but it turned out the Hall of Fame coach was serious.

“The Carolina family, that’s one thing that drew me in,” Bailey said. “I’ve been there so many times that every time I go, I feel like that was the atmosphere I want to play in. Coach Hatchell, she’s always been a good person to talk to. When I get on the phone (with her) it’s not always about basketball.”

Bailey, who is interested in public health, plans to pursue a degree in the medical field.

Bailey encourages young girls to pursue their aspirations. She wants them to know that worthwhile pursuits aren’t easy.

“All the things I accomplished weren’t easy for me to do,” Bailey said. “It wasn’t easy for me to be a McDonald’s All-American, win four state titles, be on the USA team and things like that. You have to get through some hard times to finally get the things you dreamed about.”