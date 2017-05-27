Knights’ baseball falls to Trojans in state championship series

Charlotte Christian’s baseball team was swept by Wesleyan in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A best of three state championship series. The Knights put up a valiant effort, but fell short i7-6 in the deciding game two that went for 12 innings at Ravenscroft in Raleigh Saturday, May 20.

Charlotte Christian (30-5) rallied from an early 1-0 deficit when it exploded in the top of the second inning to take a 4-1 lead. However, the Knights couldn’t stay on top for long. They lead changed twice before Wesleyan went up for good.

The Knights committed two uncharacteristic errors in the sixth inning that proved to be key difference makers in the game.

“It’s not what we came here for, but that can’t take away the season these kids had,” Charlotte Christian coach Greg Simmons said. “They did a great job. They worked hard. They stuck to the process and we just didn’t make enough plays. We made a few errors we usually don’t make that hurt us. That’s what happens against a good team. I was proud of my guys battling back. They never gave up, so I was proud of them.”

“They didn’t make any mistakes. They got some timely hitting, and we didn’t do that today. One of the things that hurt us is we didn’t throw enough strikes and we didn’t make enough plays. That’s pretty simple.”

Simmons returns several talented players, so the Knights should contend for the state title as one of the favorites to win the crown next season.