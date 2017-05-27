Several qualify for golf amateur championship

KANNAPOLIS – Twelve Charlotte golfers qualified to play in the 57th North Carolina Amateur Championship through performances Thursday, May 25, at The Club at Irish Creek.

Davis Richards of China Grove, fired a four-under par, 67 to earn medalist honors. Bobby Dean, of Charlotte, shot two under par to tie for third place.

Jack Brea, Stefan Brewer, Timothy Courtney, Mason Elmore, Kell Graham, Jake McGlone, Nolan Mills IV, Charlie Niland, Scott Park, Will Stewart and Daniel Welborn were among the 37 players to advance to the championship for beating the cut line at two-over par 73.

The 57th North Carolina Amateur Championship that will be played June 15 to 18 at River Run Country Club in Davidson.