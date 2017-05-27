You are here: Home / CoverFeature / Gala honors NASCAR driver, raises $890,000

Gala honors NASCAR driver, raises $890,000

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen chats with Jimmie Johnson at the Speedway Children’s Charities Gala. (Photo courtesy of Charlotte Motor Speedway)

CONCORD – The 37th annual Speedway Children’s Charities Gala raised a record $890,000 Wednesday, May 25, at the Ritz-Carlton, while honoring seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

The black-tie dinner and charity auction was designed to honor the south Charlotte resident, who has amassed 82 career NASCAR Cup Series wins.

“For more than 17 years, Jimmie Johnson has achieved amazing success on the track as a talented driver, but he has also been a wonderful spokesperson for the sport of NASCAR and a generous supporter of Speedway Children’s Charities,” said Marcus Smith, vice chairman of Speedway Children’s Charities.

The Charlotte chapter granted almost $815,000 last year to 93 charities in the region.

Visit www.speedwaycharities.org for details.

