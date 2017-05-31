Charlotte Catholic announces athletic signees

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Catholic High School announced that 33 members of the Class of 2017 have signed to play on college teams.
The group of signees represents more than 10 percent of the class, and is one of the largest groups in CCHS history.
These student athletes will play 13 different sports at 29 different colleges and universities.
The student athletes, their colleges, and their sports are listed below:
- Football – Jimmy Abate (University of Richmond), Brady Berger (Catholic University), Jack Brigham (James Madison University), Ben Brodowicz (Butler University), James Hurney (Catawba College), Brian Macuga (Butler University), Angel Marrero (UNC \Charlotte), William Neal (Lenoir-Rhyne University), Jon Newman (James Madison University), Jack White (Hampden-Sydney College).
- Baseball – Charlie Fox (Sewanee: The University of the South), Aaron Mitchell (Surry Community College) and Al Womack (Norfolk State University).
- Basketball – Kristal Mainseh (Roanoke University).
- Cheerleading – Bennett Altman (UNC-Chapel Hill) and Luke Workley (UNC-Chapel Hill).
- Cross country/track – Chad Stirling (Queens University).
- Golf – Carrie Kenkel (UNC Greensboro).
- Lacrosse – Ian Baker (Virginia Military Institute), Jeff Christensen (Wheaton College), Joseph Dey (Aurora University), Caitlin Gallagher (Scranton University) and Austin Stewart (Methodist University).
- Rowing – Erin Lynch (University of Portland).
- Rugby – Reid Brandt (Clemson University).
- Soccer – Patrick Siczek (Radford University), Abby Stapleton (UNC Charlotte) and Brooks Stockley (University of Alabama at Birmingham).
- Swimming – Meredith Applegate (Miami University), Erin McCullagh (United States Naval Academy) and Katie Miller (University of Pittsburgh).
- Tennis – Rachel Marthinsen (UNC Wilmington) and Grant Stuckey (University of Alabama).
