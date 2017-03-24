Young Cougars not short on talent

Charlotte Catholic’s softball team looks different. The Cougars are adjusting to life without last season’s South Charlotte Weekly Player of the Year Carrie Eberle, who took her talents to Virginia Tech, and Hannah Samuelson. However, coach Kathleen Murphy’s pool of talent remains deep.

Expectations for Catholic haven’t changed after it won the So. Meck 8 title and reached the third round of the state playoffs last season.

Murphy believes the potential is there for Catholic to win another conference championship, but she just wants her team to go as deep in the playoffs as possible.

“The bar has been set high for us,” Murphy said. “There’s an expectation of excellence from Charlotte Catholic. That’s what we’re striving for.”

Catholic, which is off to a 6-3 (5-1 So. Meck 8) start, has a roster filled with underclassmen. The roster consists of one senior, no juniors, nine sophomores and three freshmen. The Cougars might look inexperienced on paper, but nearly all of the sophomores played meaningful roles as freshmen last season.

Catholic has a bevy of future college players, including sophomore Susie Borda (UNC Wilmington commit), sophomore catcher Sammy Reele (Western Carolina commit) and twin sophomores Paige and Peyton Rivas (Coastal Carolina commits).

Sophomore Maddy Hanson moved from right field to the mound and has emerged as Catholic’s ace pitcher. Hanson doesn’t throw as hard as Eberle, but she has a variety of pitches.

This team’s greatest strength is its defense. Hanson can confidently pitch to contact, because she trusts her teammates to make plays behind her. The Cougars also have good team chemistry and camaraderie. This is a group that gets along well and enjoys playing together.

The Cougars are getting quality production at the plate from freshman Kayla Boswell (.750 batting average), Paige Rivas (.524 batting average), freshman Abby Lazorcheck (.500 batting average) and Peyton Rivas (.476 batting average) along with other capable hitters.

Catholic hosts Ardrey Kell at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.