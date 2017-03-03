Providence Day girls charge to eighth straight state title

Winning never gets old for Josh Springer, especially when it comes to capturing state championships, which top-seeded Providence Day did Saturday, Feb. 25, when it beat No. 2-seeded Wesleyan Christian Academy 58-57 at Charlotte Latin.

This is the program’s eighth consecutive N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A state championship.

The primary reason winning rings hasn’t grown old for the Chargers’ girls’ basketball coach is that he has a different group of players each season. The 2017 roster included four freshmen and three sophomores. This is the first state title for more than half of the girls on the team.

“Every team has got a new journey starting from offseason workouts,” said Springer, who is in his 10th year on the job. “You get into the summer stuff, fall workouts and obviously trying to blend a group.”

Providence Day’s win over Wesleyan was a game of runs. The Chargers (25-4, 10-0 CISAA), who trailed by four points after one quarter, went on a 21-5 run to take a 12-point lead, but the Trojans answered with a 10-0 spurt to get within two going into halftime.

The second half was a back-and-forth struggle before Wesleyan guard Shaniya Jones missed what would have been the game-winning shot to clinch the victory for the Chargers.

Wesleyan double-teamed Providence Day senior forward/center Janelle Bailey from the opening tip, but the future North Carolina Tar Heel still dominated the game with 22 points, 22 rebounds and five assists. Her ability to break the press, handle ball and create for others ended up being just as significant as her stat line.

Bailey’s performance was a testament to her hard work and the coaching of Springer and his staff. She is a complete player with a midrange jump-shot. Bailey also has the ability to put the ball on the deck, reverse the ball and defend. Her game is balanced.

“Her development and maturation as a player over four years has been remarkable,” Springer said. “She understands basketball IQ, how to get a great shot and I thought did an awesome job keeping our team calm.”

Sophomore forward Laila Barnes improved steadily over the course of the season. She alleviated pressure from Bailey and was the beneficiary of her passes. Barnes was an efficient spark off the bench with 14 points on 7-9 shooting, and she pulled down five rebounds.

Freshman guard Andi Levitz added nine points, including a late three-pointer that put the Chargers up in the fourth quarter. Freshman guard MiLeia Owens only scored four points, but she left an indelible impact when she was forced to take on the point guard duties in junior Kennedy Boyd’s stead who fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Owens stepped in at the game’s most critical juncture when the outcome was still hanging in the balance, but the moment never got too big for her even though she was facing one of the top backcourts in the state.

“This is the closest game I’ve had in four years,” Bailey said. “We faced a lot of adversity with Kennedy Boyd fouling out. Our underclassmen were so big during the game.”

Springer couldn’t reiterate enough of how proud he was of his players, because they kept their composure and battled through adversity.

“We talk about having physical and mental toughness for four quarters and that’s what it took,” Springer said. “We had a handful of turnovers here and there, but I thought we committed to doing our job on the defensive end.”

This is Providence Day’s 16th state championship and 12 in the last 13 years with half of the program’s titles coming under Springer’s watch. The Charger dynasty just keeps going, and Providence Day might have the pieces to continue its reign over the state next season.