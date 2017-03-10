Knights’ OC leaves to join Bama staff

Charlotte Christian offensive coordinator Mike Miller left the program to join the University of Alabama coaching staff as an offensive graduate assistant.

The 26-year-old will work with the Crimson Tide’s quarterbacks and wide receivers. He will be actively involved on the field and in recruiting.

Miller, who has hit the ground running, moved down to Tuscaloosa two days after accepting the offer. Bama is putting he and his wife up in a hotel until they move into their apartment, which should be soon.

Miller, who played quarterback collegiately at UAB, got an NCAA waiver to transfer to Clemson and join the Tigers’ coaching staff as a student assistant when the Blazers’ football program shutdown.

Alabama will pay for Miller to get his master’s degree, which will be in sports management. The degree is a three-year program; however, some people finish it in two years, which is what Miller is hoping to do.

“I’m thankful the Lord opened the door,” Miller said. “I’m very excited. It’s a great opportunity obviously. One day, I’d love to be a head coach in college football, so I’m just learning a lot. It’s another opportunity for me to learn from arguably one of the best college football coaches (Nick Saban). It felt like God was calling me to coach college football. That’s what I’ve always thought since I was young.”

The Knights averaged 383.1 yards of total offense and 38.1 points per game, reached the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship and finished with a 10-2 record in Miller’s one season calling the offense.

“He brought energy,” Charlotte Christian coach Jason Estep said. “He brought a system that we were able to implement, that we’ll continue to use and put our spin on it. He’s a guy that brought some new concepts. From a practice standpoint, he added some good things for us to implement.”

“He gave us a shot of energy that allowed us to play at a very high tempo, change some things we do offensively and gave us an added dimension to our practice schedule from Clemson. I think he has big things ahead of him. I think he’s a great ball coach. The kids really enjoyed playing for him.”