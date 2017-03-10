Final boys’ basketball Super Seven Rankings

1 Butler

Butler’s dream for an undefeated season ended painfully when the Bulldogs fell to Southwest Guilford in the semifinal round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs. It was their only loss of the season.

2 Providence Day

The Chargers advanced to the Final Four for the third year in a row. They lost 75-69 to Wesleyan Christian Academy in the NCISAA 3A semifinals to finish the season with a 23-11 record.

3 Carmel Christian

Coach Byron Dinkins led Carmel Christian to a NCISAA 2A state championship appearance in his first season at the helm. The Cougars lost 73-61 to Village Christian in the title game.

4 Independence

Independence eclipsed the 20-win barrier for the second straight season. Southwest Guilford beat the Patriots in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs to eliminate them from the postseason for the second year in a row.

5 Charlotte Christian

The Knights finished the season with a 22-7 record and advanced to the second round of the NCISAA 3A state playoffs before it was dealt a disappointing, 53-52 loss from Cannon.

6 United Faith

The future appears to be bright for the Falcons. United Faith reached the third round of the NCISAA 1A state playoffs and finished the season with a 25-4 record in coach Josh Coley’s first season.

7 Rocky River

Coach Oscar Walker’s bunch made considerable strides during his third year on the job. The Ravens reached the third round, where they were dispatched by Butler.