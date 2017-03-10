Dresser replaces Hunt to lead Carmel Christian soccer team

Carmel Christian has hired Jeff Dresser as the school’s next varsity boys’ soccer coach. He replaces Kyle Hunt, who has moved to the collegiate ranks as a member of Belmont Abbey’s coaching staff.

Dresser, who brings college and professional playing and coaching experience, joins a Cougar program that’s on the rise. He is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Indiana Blast. Dresser also served as the technical director for the Indy Premier Soccer Club and has managed and coached some of the elite club teams in the Midwest region of the country.

He takes over a program that reached the semifinals of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A state playoffs and finished with a 16-5-1 record last season.

Carmel Christian, which has only had a varsity program for five years, has won four Southern Piedmont regular season championships and one tournament title, reached the state playoffs three times and advanced to the state semifinals twice. The ceiling appears to be high for the Cougars moving forward, as they return an experienced, deep and talented roster for Dresser to coach.