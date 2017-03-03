Carmel Christian girls fall in semis

GASTONIA – Top-seeded Carolina Day was too much for the No. 5-seeded Carmel Christian girls’ basketball team, as the Cougars were blown out 56-19 by the Wildcats in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 2A state semifinals Friday, Feb. 24, at Gaston Day School.

However, Carmel Christian made a statement by going 17-7, winning the Southern Piedmont and advancing as far as it did in the state playoffs after not fielding a team last season. The Cougars proved they belong with not only the top teams in the area, but the state, too.

Coach Ashley McGuirt laid a strong foundation in her first season at Carmel Christian.

Carmel Christian only loses senior wing Carrington “Carrie” Barnett, while the vast majority of its key contributors this season will be back for the 2017-18 campaign.

McGuirt, who enjoyed much success in year one at the helm, had one of the youngest teams in the state. Her roster included sophomores Aja Jones and Christiana McLean, freshmen Sarah Gilbert and Ashlynn Dotson, eighth-graders Dalaney McGuirt, Emily Cunningham and Jazz Carver and seventh graders Ann Elizabeth Nichols and Chloe Williams.

Carmel Christian is trending in the right direction.