Bucs’ tennis dominating opponents early

Charlotte Country Day’s boys’ tennis team might be the team to beat in 2017. The Buccaneers are off to a strong start with decisive victories against Charlotte Catholic, Nation Ford and Wesleyan Christian Academy. They are eager to get back on top after a five-year drought without a state title.

For Country Day, it all starts with leadership from veterans junior Luke McClelland and senior Maylin vanCleeff. They get their teammates to commit to workouts and to stay after practice to hit balls. Coach Calvin Davis said it’s amazing to see what the players are building on their own.

The singles lineup is a deep and talented one, starting with McClelland at No. 1 and vanCleeff at No. 2. Junior Vaed Khurjekar and senior Jackson Motchar anchor the No. 3 and No. 4 spots, while sophomore Tarun Prakash and freshman Bennett Turner round out the lineup at the No. 5 and No. 6 positions.

“We need to continue to have cohesiveness as a team, keep working together as a team and keep trying to improve our weaknesses,” Davis said. “You can always improve your shot-making capabilities. The other thing is how you handle pressure, making sure that when things are tight we don’t fall apart.”