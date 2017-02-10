Swim teams enter state meet as favorites

As usual, several south Charlotte schools are among the strongest in the state, which makes the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A swim and dive state championship meet even more significant for this area.

Diving, which takes place at Pullen Aquatic Center on the campus of N.C. State in Raleigh on Thursday, Feb. 9, didn’t end in time to make the South Charlotte Weekly’s press deadline. The swimming events will happen Friday, Feb. 10, at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

On the girls’ side Charlotte Catholic, Myers Park, South Meck, Ardrey Kell and Providence enter with high expectations after strong showings at the regional meet Feb. 3 and Feb. 4. Catholic finished runner-up to Hough, losing 381-362, while Myers Park and South Meck finished third and fourth respectively.

South Meck’s boys’ team, which is in pursuit of its third consecutive state title, lost narrowly to Hough at the regional meet, falling 400.50-399. The Sabres hope to avenge that setback on the highest stage. Providence, Myers Park and Ardrey Kell placed third, fourth and fifth in that order at regionals. They hope to build on that success at the state level.