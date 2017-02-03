Super Seven Rankings: Feb. 3-9

Boys’ Basketball Super Seven Rankings

1 Butler

The Bulldogs cruised past Rocky River, 75-58, to improve to 22-0 on the year. Butler has yet to meet an opponent that was good enough to neutralize its litany of strengths.

2 Providence Day

Coach Brian Field’s Chargers remain atop the CISAA with a 7-0 record in league play. Providence Day is on pace to finish the conference slate undefeated.

3 Independence

Senior guard Matt Statile made 8-11 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, while senior forward Justyn Hamilton added 21 points to lead the Patriots to a 99-69, win Jan. 25 over Porter Ridge. Independence is arguably one of the hottest teams in the area.

4 United Faith

The Falcons went a long way to possibly securing at least a share of a conference championship Jan. 27 with a 75-73, win over Carmel Christian. United Faith is in position to chart its path to a state title.

5 Charlotte Christian

Coach Shonn Brown’s bunch rebounded from its loss to Latin with wins over CISAA foes Covenant Day and Country Day. The Knights still haven’t played their best basketball, which shows the potential for improvement remains.

6 Carmel Christian

The loss at United Faith was a difficult setback for Carmel Christian, but the Cougars are still a favorite for at least a share of its conference championship. Carmel Christian will likely get another shot to settle the score with the Falcons.

7 Charlotte Catholic

The possibility for Catholic to get a home playoff game took a hit with another double-digit loss to Olympic, but the Cougars are night and day since the start of the season. Coach Mike King’s team shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Girls’ Basketball Super Seven Rankings

1 Providence Day

The Chargers have yet to divert from their path to an eighth consecutive NCISAA 3A state title. Providence Day appears to be the only team that can keep it from reaching the pinnacle once again.

2 Ardrey Kell

Coach Jeff Buseick’s team sits atop the So. Meck 8 all by itself. The Knights are riding a six-game win streak and are emerging as one of the area’s hottest teams.

3 Butler

Coach Mark Sanders’ bunch has arguably shown as much or more growth and improvement than any other team in the greater Charlotte over the course of the season.

4 Rocky River

The Ravens beat Garinger and East Meck by 73 points combined last week. Rocky River is in position to lock up at least a share of a conference title.

5 Myers Park

The Mustangs stumbled twice last week with losses to Hough and Butler. It’s time for the veterans on the team to right the ship, and get Myers Park heading in the right direction.

6 Carmel Christian

Carmel Christian is back on track with last week’s blowout victories against North Hills Christian and Christ the King. The Cougars seem to be well on their way to a conference title.

7 South Meck

The Sabres failed to meet the preseason hype early, but have made significant strides over the course of the season. South Meck is a solid 11-4 after a bumpy 3-3 start and have what it takes to shake things up in the playoffs.