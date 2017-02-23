Super Seven Rankings: Feb. 23 – March 2

Boys’ Basketball Super Seven Rankings

1 Butler

The train keeps going in Matthews, and it’s time to get on board or get out of the way. Butler won its last two games against Independence and R.J. Reynolds by a combined 49 points.

2 Providence Day

Coach Brian Field will need a dynamite effort from his elite backcourt tandem of Devon Dotson and Trey Wertz if the Chargers hope to repeat as NCISAA 3A state champions.

3 Carmel Christian

Coach Byron Dinkins has taken Carmel Christian to a new level in his first season at the helm. The Cougars are a game away from playing for a state title after failing to make the playoffs last season.

4 Independence

The Patriots shook off the disappointment from their blowout loss to Butler in the conference championship with a 25-point win over Pinecrest. Thursday’s trip to High Point for a date with Southwest Guilford will be a difficult obstacle for Independence.

5 Charlotte Christian

The Knights’ season came to an abrupt end with a heart-breaking 53-52 loss to Cannon in the second round of the NCISAA 3A state playoffs. Charlotte Christian finished the season with a 22-7 record.

6 United Faith

Coach Josh Coley set a strong foundation for the future at United Faith with a playoff win and a 25-4 record. The expectations should be even greater for the Falcons next season.

7 Rocky River

The Ravens surprised Olympic with a first round upset win over the Trojans on Feb. 21. Rocky River can take the title of Cinderella if it finds a way to upend Dudley.

Girls’ Basketball Super Seven Rankings

1 Providence Day

An eighth consecutive NCISAA 3A state championship is nearly within the Chargers’ grasp. Providence Day is the team to beat. It’s only a matter of coach Josh Springer’s team finishing the job.

2 Ardrey Kell

Tuesday’s first round win over Richmond is Ardrey Kell’s sixth straight victory. The Knights are playing their best basketball when it matters most. They just need to sustain and build on this high level of play.

3 Rocky River

The Ravens have shown they belong in the discussion of being one of the best teams in the city. Now, it’s time for them to prove they’re one of the best teams in the state, but that won’t easy with a tough road ahead.

4 Carmel Christian

Carmel Christian has had a historically successful season and could make it even more impressive if it finds a way to capture the state title. Coach Ashley McGuirt’s girls will have to play outside themselves to pull off such a feat.

5 Butler

Butler’s 2017 campaign ended in disappointing fashion after winning a share of the Southwestern 4A Conference regular season championship. The Bulldogs lost their final two games, falling victim to a 50-43 upset at the hands of North Meck in the first round of the state playoffs.

6 Myers Park

Tuesday’s first round exit is the earliest Myers Park has been eliminated from the state playoffs for nearly the better part of a decade. Some would say this season was a disappointment for the Mustangs, but this young team has much to build on after winning a share of a conference title.

7 South Meck

South Meck got hot late in the regular season, but the Sabres were unable to continue their momentum in the state playoffs. The disappointment of a first round loss should give them plenty of motivation during the offseason.