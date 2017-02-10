Super Seven Rankings: Feb. 10-16

Boys’ Basketball Super Seven Rankings

1 Butler

The Bulldogs are only a win away from completing an undefeated regular season before moving on to the conference tournament and postseason play. Independence will be a significant obstacle for Butler on Friday, Feb. 10.

2 Providence Day

Don’t ask a current Charger what it feels like to lose a conference game. He doesn’t know. Providence Day hasn’t lost to a CISAA opponent during league action since 2013, and the streak should continue for another year.

3 Independence

The Patriots hope to play spoiler to Butler’s dreams for an undefeated season. A win over the Bulldogs will secure a share of the conference regular season title for Independence.

4 United Faith

Coach Joshua Coley’s bunch took a hit in its blowout loss to Word of God on Feb. 3, but rebounded with a decisive victory against Woodlawn. United Faith enters the Southern Piedmont Conference Tournament on Friday, Feb. 10.

5 Carmel Christian

The Cougars followed their loss to United Faith with two wins over Christ the King that combined for a 55-point margin of victory. Carmel Christian tips off Southern Piedmont Conference Tournament play Friday, Feb. 10.

6 Charlotte Catholic

A regular season So. Meck 8 title is out of the question, but Catholic can still enhance its postseason resume. Olympic will be the favorite to win the conference tournament, but the Cougars are a dangerous team.

7 Charlotte Christian

The Knights are in need of some wins after losing three of their last five games, including two straight. Charlotte Christian can play with any team, but has work to do and issues to fix before the state playoffs begin.

Girls’ Basketball Super Seven Rankings

1 Providence Day

The Chargers have been the standard bearer throughout the state for years, and the expectation is for that to continue. Providence Day is clearly the team to beat.

2 Butler

If Butler can beat Independence on Friday, Feb. 10 and win its conference tournament, the Bulldogs might be able to earn a top four seed or home court advantage for at least a couple of playoff games.

3 Ardrey Kell

The Knights still claim the top spot in the So. Meck 8 standings with a one-game advantage despite another loss to second place Berry. Ardrey Kell must win out if it hopes to lock up the regular season conference title.

4 Rocky River

It will be interesting to see how beneficial Rocky River’s off-week is to the Ravens, but it gives them an opportunity to rest, get healthy and work on things before the postseason arrives.

5 Myers Park

Myers Park won two out of its three games following its loss at Butler, but a 24-point drubbing at the hands of Mallard Creek on Feb. 1 shows the Mustangs still have plenty of work to do.

6 South Meck

South Meck is one of the hottest teams in the area. The Sabres can secure at least a share of the So. Meck 8 regular season conference title if they win out.

7 Carmel Christian

The Cougars maintained a perfect record through conference play. Coach Ashley McGuirt’s team isn’t done. Carmel Christian has shown it has what it takes to possibly shake things up at the state level.