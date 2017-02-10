Schools celebrate National Signing Day

Signing Day has taken on the excitement of a national holiday across the country. South Charlotte is no exception.

Several schools had student athletes put pen to paper to cement their spot at the college level Wednesday, Feb. 1, as they seek to further their academic and athletic careers.

Ardrey Kell’s Josh Ausberry (Greensboro College football), Jaylen Erwin (Hutchinson Community College football), Merrick Haston (Georgia Southern University football), Justin Lawson (East Carolina football), Cade McDonald (Wingate football), Jonathan Rowe (Columbia University football), Jarrett Wright (Washington & Lee University football), Jeremy Littlejohn (Roanoke College basketball), Lex Voelker (University of Mount Olive lacrosse), Carter Watkins (Birmingham-Southern College lacrosse), Sydney Harris (Concord University soccer), Grace Pilcher (UNC Wilmington soccer), Jonathan Rubin (Clemson rugby) and Emma Volpp (Greensboro college swimming) will continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Charlotte Catholic’s Brian Macuga (football) and Ben Brodowicz (football) signed with Butler University.

Charlotte Christian’s Eva Bower (Milligan College soccer), Emma Giller (Covenant College softball), Cody Bischoff (Montreat College lacrosse), Bryden Reed (William & Mary football), Beau Snuggs (Butler University football) and Christian VanSickle (Elon University football) all signed to play sports in college.

Charlotte Latin’s Emily Wise (Auburn soccer), Melvin Rouse (Yale football), Eddie Crutchfield (United States Military Academy-West Point football), Moon Cheong (Dartmouth golf), Ikenna Eruchalu (Penn swimming), Camille Kane (University of Virginia field hockey), Isabelle Sumichrast (Syracuse field hockey), Chris Elliott (Washing and Lee University football) and Conrad Song (Colorado College lacrosse) signed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Charlotte Country Day’s Blair Boyles (Colgate field hockey), Rachel Carroll (Bucknell tennis), Shaffer Day (Washington and Lee Universtiy football), Ella Dunn (Williams cross-country and track & field), Luca Katz (Hamilton football), Charles Roselle (Middleburry football and lacrosse) and Nicholas Tennant (Centre football) inked with colleges.

Myers Park’s JaMykal Neal (Hutchinson Community College), Tyler Hewitt (Hampden-Sydney), Jack Davidson (North Carolina) and Adonai Aloma (UNC Pembroke) signed to continue their football careers at the collegiate level.

Providence’s Jordan Moody (Wingate), Drake DeIuliis (Virginia Tech) and Blake Proehl (East Carolina) will join the football programs of the respective schools they signed with.

Providence Day’s George Carroll (Williams College baseball), Jack Giardino (Washington and Lee University baseball), Max Lahn (Denison University baseball), Will Madairy (Macalester College baseball), Abby Scully Denison University field hockey), Arman Azad (Amherst College football), Gabe Montgomery (Butler University football), Morgan Yarborough (Denison University lacrosse) and Gracie Whelan (Brown University track) signed to play sports in college.

South Meck’s Jonathan Doer (Notre Dame football), Nigel Brown (St. Augustine College), Travis Prince (UNC Pembroke), Antonio Wallace (Johnson C. Smith University) and Josh McNeely (Campbell University) all signed letters of intent to play football in college.

Sabres’ Collyn Carpenter (Kenyon College), Aamon Fall (Montreat College), Fernando Garcia (Charlotte 49ers), Tanner Jordia (Kenyon College) and Reed Hunnicutt (Appalachian State) will continue their soccer careers at the next level.