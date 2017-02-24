Q-&-A’s with Latin football coaches

Charlotte Latin football coach Larry McNulty will retire after next season, completing a legendary 33-year career at the school. Defensive coordinator Justin Hardin will succeed McNulty.

They took some time to discuss the upcoming transition, their experience working together and more with the South Charlotte Weekly.

Q-&-A with head coach Larry McNulty

Q – When did you feel like it was getting near to be that right time for you all to make that transition?

A – “I actually gave it some thought last year. I just had so much enjoyment out of the staff of guys that I was spending time with and the kids I was coaching that I decided to stay with it. Obviously, it was great. It worked out super. Justin’s addition to the staff along with the great staff I already had in place we just had a wonderful time together, and we were all on the same page. That was really the reason I decided to do this for one more go-around.”

“With that said I’ve been doing this for 48 years, coaching track in the spring and football in the fall and coaching football basically most every day all summer long. There’s other things going on. I’m going to have six grandkids. I want to spend time with them.”

“Coaching takes a tremendous amount of energy to do it right. Quite honestly it’s a young man’s game. It really is.”

Q – Tell me a little bit more about Justin, what this past year was like coaching with him and knowing that you’re going to pass it on to someone who you really admire?

A – “The first interesting thing is for the last seven years after he left here is he has been on the offensive side of the ball. When Mike Hawks was here we were a heavy man-to-man, blitz team. We blitzed a lot. We could probably count the number of blitzes on one hand that we did all year this year. We were a completely different style of defense.”

“So, he had to come in here, learn the kids, get a relationship with them, teach them an entirely different style of defense, get them to believe in his concepts and make it work and he did. We played very good defense the last half of the year. It took a while for the kids to buy into what he was doing. He is very strong in his relationships with his players. They care about him, and they know he cares about them.”

“He is extremely detailed. I don’t think the guys sleeps during football season, and he’s a great human being. What isn’t there to like? He’s smart, relentless, hard-working, fundamentally oriented (and) tough. The kids respect that coming from him, because they know he works out himself. He’s fit. He’s been there himself. They don’t like sometimes maybe as far as he pushes them, but they know that’s for their benefit.”

Q – What’s your goal for your final season at Latin, your aspirations for it?

A – “I would like to develop as close of a relationship with the kids on this team coming up next year as possible. I want to help them become the very best that they can be. We lost a tremendous amount of talent. There’s no question. We didn’t have a lot of seniors, but if you look at our roster going down the stretch we played seven guys both ways in the state championship game. I think six of them were seniors.”

“There’s some very good football players leaving our program, so it is going to be a communal effort between the kids and the coaches to get the most out of these guys we can. We’re not going to be as big or fast as we’ve been, but we’ve still got some good football players here. We’ve got to move on. Last year was last year.”

“I plan to have as much energy as I’ve ever had. I plan to work as hard as I’ve ever worked. I plan to prepare myself and these kids in the same vein that I’ve always done it. I’m going to drain the tank and try to give these kids every chance to be successful I can, but ultimately it does come down to them.”

Q-&-A with defensive coordinator and head coach in waiting Justin Hardin

Q – I know you’ve enjoyed being a head coach in the past and have had some good teams, but what was this experience like for you becoming an assistant coach again and moving forward and getting to be a head coach in about year?

A – “This is the second time I’ve stepped back from being a head coach and being an assistant. It’s been really good for me. I think I’ve been fortunate in my career, still my young career to do that, because I think sometimes when you step back from being a head coach you get to really focus on coaching. That’s what I really enjoy doing, but also I enjoy learning from other people.”

“I don’t have an ego to where I have to be a head coach. I enjoy being a head coach, but I also enjoy learning football from different mentors.”

Q – I know you really want to enjoy this final year you have with Coach Mac, don’t you?

A – “Yeah, absolutely. Late last spring, early last summer Coach Mac told me about the experience we would have coming on last year’s team. I wasn’t really worried about the experience or the kids we had coming back. I was more worried about would I be a good fit with the kids as seniors and upperclassmen, but we jelled early in the summer, throughout the summer and into the season. It was a relationship work in progress.”

“The kids knew I was here for them and cared about them. The kids built trust in me. I think that was one thing that really helped us have a special year last year.”

“I have known Coach Mac for 10 years. Even when I was a coach at other schools we’ve always stayed in contact. I have the utmost respect for him as a person and as a coach. I’m looking forward to it. I enjoy coming to work every day and sharing an office with him.”

“We don’t only talk about football, but we talk about life and other things. He’s a good coach, and he’s also a really good friend of mine.”