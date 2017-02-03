Meet the South Charlotte Thunder

Parents of six home-school boys who played basketball for Central Academy at Lake Park in Indian Trail found out the school was closing down about a year ago. They wanted to find an organization that allowed them to compete. They ended up starting their own – the South Charlotte Thunder, and it consists exclusively of homeschool students.

The Christian faith-based organization seeks to keep God at the center of everything it does.

Jewel Abbott is the president and athletics director.

A couple of the things Abbott was tasked with was finding teams to play the South Charlotte Thunder, gyms to practice and play in and referees to officiate home games. Abbott was worried, but his nine years of experience running a varsity program as Providence’s girls’ track & field coach helped him navigate through this process.

South Charlotte Thunder practices at Providence Road Church of Christ and Providence High School. They play home games at Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte, Crews Recreation Center in Matthews and Belle Johnston Community Center in Pineville.

The South Charlotte Thunder would eventually like to add girls’ basketball, volleyball and soccer. It will field a junior varsity boys’ basketball team to feed its varsity program next season. At minimum, the goal is to add one team for a different sport each year.

Its inaugural season is off to a strong start (18-3). Head coach Eddie Lambert said his players are mentally tough. They have persevered to win three games by a single possession.

Junior guard Isaiah Abbott (21.6 points per game) is the primary scoring option, while freshman big man Thomas Hailey is a force in the paint (11.5 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game) and junior guard Matt Broussard gives the team a dependable floor general (12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game).

“We start beating people, and people start asking, ‘Who are you?,’” Abbott said. “We’re just out here trying to play, enjoy sports and do it in the name of Christ. We just want people to know we exist and for home-schoolers to know there is an option athletically.”

Playoff picture

The South Charlotte Thunder will enter the state tournament as a title contender. The tournament runs from Feb. 17 to 25. The regional rounds will take place in Winston-Salem. The state finals will be played in Greensboro.