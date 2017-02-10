Latin wrestling getting stronger down the stretch

Winning has become a way of life for Charlotte Latin’s wrestling team, which is in pursuit of its sixth consecutive N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship. However, the journey has been a treacherous one for the Hawks this season.

Seven of its 14 starters went down with injuries, including senior Jacob Sossamon. The state runner-up in the 220-pound weight class tore his ACL during football season.

Junior starter David Cowan, who competes in the 152-pound weight class, also has been out with an injury along with senior 182-pounder William Finke and junior 145-pounder Thomas Aucamp. They will not make it back to the mats this season.

After winning five straight state titles, it was hard for Latin to stay motivated at times, and complacency sat in. There were points where some thought winning was just going to happen, and that’s not how it works. The Hawks took some tough losses on the chin early in the season.

However, losing isn’t always bad. It forced Latin to make changes, and do some things differently. More than anything, it got everyone’s attention. The Hawks learned the state championship wasn’t going to be mailed to them. They have to go get it.

The Hawks (24-5 in dual team action) are focused, healthy as they can be and have their jaw set as they chase the title and defend their crown.

Coach David Paige, who has been at Latin for 12 years, but is in his first season as the head coach (spent last season as co-head coach with Richard Fletcher), said this is the most comfortable he has felt about any of the Hawks’ teams he has been a part of at the end of a season.

Paige, who has coached wrestling for 18 years, said he’s learned when to push his wrestlers and when not to. There have been moments that have called for both this season. He has upped the ante in the latter half of the season.

“We still managed to have a decent dual meet season,” Paige said. “We’ve gotten kids back now. I think you see it in our performance the last several weeks. We’ve had some pretty dominant wins.”

The experience of going through the pain of the death of former Latin wrestler Tyler Cockerham last season has continued to help the team persevere through adversity this season.

Latin has a veteran team with 10 seniors on the roster. Paige only starts one freshman and one sophomore, while seniors and juniors take up the rest of the starting spots.

Senior captains Michael McClelland (113 pounds), Harrison Karp (285 pounds) and Ryan Ensor (170 pounds) make up Latin’s nucleus.

“The McClellands have been a staple of our program the last six years,” Paige said. “Those three are key. We have two wrestlers who have been as consistent as you can be – Harrison and Michael. The engine that has propelled us is Ryan. We go as those three go. I think the excitement is back in the room.”

Cary Academy will host the state tournament Friday, Feb. 17, and Saturday, Feb. 18. Latin will enter as a heavy favorite.