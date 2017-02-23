Latin wrestling does it again

Charlotte Latin’s wrestling team defeated Wesleyan Christian Academy 211.5-198.5 to win the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A state championship at Cary Academy on Saturday, Feb. 25. This is the Hawks’ sixth consecutive state championship and 19th overall.

“What people don’t realize when you win six in a row they think that it’s easy,” Charlotte Latin coach David Paige said. “They think it’s just going to happen. This group of guys learned it’s not just going to happen. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be tough. The only way we’re going to do it is if we do it the right way. They came to practice every and they wrestled with grit, determination and toughness.”

The Hawks were dealt a significant blow when senior co-captain Ryan Ensor, who had the flu, wasn’t able to compete in the state championship or even travel with the team. His absence was an emotional loss, but the guys were able to rally and stay positive. Paige said everyone did their job.

Senior 115-pounder Michael McClelland beat Metrolina Christian’s Gabriel Perez 16-1 in a technical fall to win the title. McClelland is a dominant 42-4 on the year. Senior 154-pounder Jack Sobel (25-3) edged Cary Academy’s Joe McDarris in a fall to emerge victorious with a championship.

Junior Ben Okel finished runner-up in the 108-pound weight class. Junior Michael Feld fought through the pain of a dislocated and broken big toe to place second in the 122-pound weight class. Junior Harrison Flouhouse took second in the 134-pound weight class. Senior 197-pounder Henry Omirly finished runner-up, and senior Harrison Karp placed second in the 287-pound weight class.

On paper going into the season Latin was the heavy right, but the Hawks had to endure a slew of injuries, including Sobel, who had a collapsed lung in December.

Paige said the gratifying part for him as a coach is seeing that the program continues to develop kids, because the wrestlers who won weren’t on the team six years ago.