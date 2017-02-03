Lady Sabres catching fire

With the headline, some of you might have thought I was talking about the “Hunger Games.” Unfortunately, I didn’t get into the books or movies. On the other hand I have kept my ear to the ground of the south Charlotte girls’ basketball landscape, and it’s loud and clear that South Meck is thundering down the final stretch of the regular season.

The Sabres entered the 2016-17 campaign as one of the Queen City’s preseason darlings. The wheels nearly fell off South Meck’s wagon early in the season, but the Sabres have regrouped and refocused.

Now, they’re on pace to possibly secure a home playoff game and have an outside chance at a regular season conference title. For the latter to happen, South Meck must win out, and it will need Ardrey Kell to lose at least twice. That won’t be easy.

The Sabres (14-7, 8-3 So. Meck 8) lost their first meeting with Ardrey Kell, falling to the Knights, 57-46, on the road Jan. 13. However, it will get another crack at the Knights when they host them for Senior Night and the regular season finale Friday, Feb. 10. South Meck and Ardrey Kell (16-5, 10-1 So. Meck 8) might even clash for a third time, depending on how things go in the conference tournament two weeks from now.

Coach Cristie Mitchell has her girls right where they need to be, and her timing couldn’t be more perfect. Mitchell’s bunch has made considerable strides and still has room to grow. South Meck arguably hasn’t played its best basketball, which should scare opponents.

Mitchell has a slew of dynamic contributors, but the Sabres definitely have a core nucleus. Sophomore guard/wing Shariah Gaddy (13 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.8 apg, 2.6 spg and 1.8 bpg), junior wing/forward A’lea Gilbert (12.8 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.1 spg and one bpg), junior point guard Naomi Gilbert (10.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.9 apg and 2.7 spg) and junior forward/wing Jadin Gladden (9.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.3 apg and 1.2 spg) pack a big punch for the Sabres. They must continue to step up, and provide meaningful production the rest of the way.

South Meck hits the hardwood again when it visits Olympic on Friday, Feb. 3, for a 6 p.m. tipoff.