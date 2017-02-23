Hardin to take Latin job after Mac retires following 2017 season

Charlotte Latin football coach Larry McNulty will step down from his post following the 2017 season, and the Hawks’ defensive coordinator Justin Hardin will take the helm.

McNulty’s final season will be his 33rd on the job. He has guided the Hawks to 11 state championships and three undefeated seasons, including last season’s 12-0 finish and N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state title.

“I really enjoy my coaches,” McNulty said. “This is a wonderful place to work. I enjoy getting up in the morning and going to work, but with that said it’s getting harder and harder every year to recharge your batteries.”

“I’m excited that Justin is here and ready to take the reins of this program. He is one of the best young coaches that I have been around ever. The school is very fortunate to have him. He’ll do a wonderful job.”

Hardin, who is in his second stint with the Hawks, returned to Latin in spring 2016. He served as the school’s wide receivers coach from 2007 to 2009, helping the Hawks win a NCISAA Division I state championship in his first season. Hardin, who has been a head coach at Weddington, Providence and Independence, has a career record of 40-25, and his teams have made five playoff appearances.

“I enjoyed learning from Coach Mac,” Hardin said. “I enjoy building relationships with kids and coaches. I’ve already built strong relationships with some of the kids here and the administration. I think that process and also carry on a lot of the traditions and things that Coach Mac has built here will make the transition a lot smoother.”