Give the Charlotte Latin boys’ swimming team five

Charlotte Latin’s boys’ swimming team was too much for Cary Academy, as the Hawks beat the Chargers 359-328 to win their fifth consecutive N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A state championship at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Monday, Feb. 20. This is the program’s 14th state title overall.

“It wasn’t a given entity,” Charlotte Latin coach Patty Waldron said. “I thought Cary Academy might have had the edge. They didn’t have to travel as far. There were some little things that might have given them the edge, but I made it very clear to our boys that we had to win the right way, (and) we had to put great effort forth to it.”

“I let them know it could come down to a relay. If we had false started on a relay we wouldn’t be talking the fifth championship. I think this team is special. This is the first year where I felt like the seniors were truly invested. I think about Nov. 1 seems so long ago. Now, all of a sudden it seems like it’s gone. We’re here to relish the moment right now.”

Latin trailed Cary Academy by almost 50 points, but brought the heat late to emerge victorious. Senior Ikenna Eruchalu won the 100-yard backstroke, completing it in 52.45 seconds. Junior Will Egan placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.25).

The 400-yard freestyle relay was the clincher for the Hawks. Senior Tyler D’Allaird, freshman Jackson Davis, junior Sam Mahoney and Eruchalu teamed to win the event, finishing it 3:15.27. To provide a context for how significant this relay event was, the first place spot got 40 points and Latin only won the meet by 31 points. A false start would have resulted in a Hawks’ loss and put an end to their streak of state titles.