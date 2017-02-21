Flag football coming to local fields

CHARLOTTE – National Flag Football is coming to North Carolina this spring.

The program provides girls and boys 4 to 14 years old a flag football league for all skill levels and is designed to educate young people about football while emphasizing participation and sportsmanship.

The eight-week spring season will consist of eight practices and seven games from April 2 to June 11 at 14 locations throughout the region, including Ardrey Kell, Forest Hills, Rocky River and Weddington high schools.

Practices are scheduled an hour before each game, resulting in a two hour, one-day-a-week commitment.

Games are played in a five-on-five format on a 60-yard-long field. Registration ends Feb. 24. Fees range from $119 to $139.

Contact the National Flag Football office at 877-866-FLAG or www.NationalFlagFootball.com for details.