Bailey earns All-American jersey

McDonald’s and American Family Insurance presented Providence Day girls’ basketball player Janelle Bailey with her McDonald’s All-American jersey on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

She will represent the East Team in the 40th annual all-star game March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

Bailey thanked her family, coaches, teammates and friends for their support and encouragement. She credited them for helping her reach her dreams.

“I would like to thank Providence Day for always rooting for me and supporting me over the last four years,” Bailey said. “I’m excited to play in Chicago next month.”

Bailey is the second Providence Day player to be selected to participate in the McDonald’s All-American game, following in the footsteps of former Charger and current Texas Longhorns forward Jatarie White.

Bailey is averaging 23.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. She has led Providence Day to a 22-4 (10-0 CISAA) record and top overall seed in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A state playoffs, as the Chargers chase their eighth consecutive state championship.

The North Carolina signee has eclipsed the 2,000-point and 1,000-rebound barriers during her high school career, earned all-state recognition three times, was named South Charlotte Weekly Player of the Year as a sophomore, made the Super Team last season and played for USA Basketball’s 17 and under girls’ team in France and Spain last summer.

“Winning isn’t everything, but wanting to win is,” Providence Day coach Josh Springer said. “She’s proven that each and every day of her journey. No one has thought bigger every day than Janelle.”

Bailey honored her father, Hassard Bailey, with the Dream Champion Award, because of how he has always been there to faithfully encourage and support her.