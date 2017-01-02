Buben, Mills IV compete in golf championship

PINEHURST – Ben Buben, of Charlotte, tied for 10th place with a two-over 146 in the 8th Carolinas Young Amateur Championship held Thursday, Dec. 29, at Pinewild Country Club.

Buben, a standout from Providence High School, competes on the UNC Greensboro golf team.

Two of his UNCG teammates from the Charlotte region were among the 82 golfers to play in the tournament.

Nolan Mills IV, a senior who attended Charlotte Latin School, tied for 17th with a four-over 148.

Jonathan Brightwell, a freshman who graduated from Independence High, tied for 50th place with a 13-over 157.