Q-&-A with Charlotte Latin’s Coach Mac

Charlotte Latin coach Larry McNulty has built Hawks’ football into one of the most storied programs in the state during his 31 years at the helm.

McNulty, who is affectionately referred to as Coach Mac by his players, staff and the Latin community, has guided the Hawks to 11 state titles and three undefeated seasons, including a NCISAA Division I state championship and perfect 12-0 finish this fall.

McNulty spoke with the South Charlotte Weekly about what it was like to coach this team and more.

Q: When did you know your team was special?

A: “We were always optimistic, because of our experience level. We had a lot of seniors, and we knew we had some talent. We had to come together during camp. We did not start practicing well. They might have thought they arrived before we got started.

“We had a couple bumps in the road during camp. I had three new coaches. One of which was Justin Hardin, who was my new defensive coordinator. Any time you have three new coaches, especially one that has that much responsibility, there’s a lot of change going on. It took a while for the kids to understand him.

“My expectations were so high and our practice mode to start the season wasn’t matching our expectations. That put me off a little bit. I calmed myself down. The kids started practicing harder and started believing in coach Hardin’s techniques and what he was doing.

“We went from a completely blitzing, man-to-man style defense to a very zone-oriented fundamental defense with very little blitzing. That was a huge change for the kids. It took a while for them to believe in that theory.

“We were not effective in either one of our scrimmages. We’re going into this first game with Providence, and our boys showed up. We played a wonderful first half on both sides of the ball. Cramping took over, and we held on for dear life. That game proved to all of us we had the making of a pretty special football team.”

Q: Would you say the Oct. 21 Charlotte Christian game (they played again in the title game) was the statement game for your team?

A: “Yes, that was probably the most complete game we played all year. We were a real good football team that night. That was huge.

“The second half of the Davidson Day game we decided we were going to run right at them, and we weren’t going to fool around (with) throwing the ball around. They only had the ball for 13 or 14 plays in the second half. We took ball, ground it and kept the ball in our hands the whole second half.

“That was important to us, because we had been moving the ball via the pass with Bates (Jones) and Melvin (Rouse). That was one game where we said, ‘We’re coming right at you.’”

Q: During the Country Day game, you had quite a blow with Bates Jones dislocating his shoulder. Were you on pins and needles going into the state championship?

A: “I went on the field when he dislocated his shoulder, and it was totally out. The doctor put it back into place. Bates never touched a ball until Thursday. We didn’t let him throw at all.

“On Thursday, he’s throwing the ball. It’s at about 70 percent at best. He didn’t have a lot of zip on the ball. It wasn’t his throwing shoulder that got dislocated, but he could only lift his left (nonthrowing) arm halfway. We were almost talking about getting under center, because any errant snap from the center would be impossible for him to get if it’s on his left side.

“He came to me at halftime and said, ‘Coach, whatever play you need to run I’m ready to do it. I don’t care about my shoulder. Just call whatever you need to win this game.’ I have more respect for him now, because he’s still in rehab.”

Q: Is this one of your favorite teams?

A: “Yes, I would say the team that had Brenton Bersin and Braden Hanson probably was a little more spectacular. That was probably the strongest team to ever come through Latin, because this is probably the second. It was a ton of fun.”